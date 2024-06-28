School Board Approves Budget Adding $5 Million From County

The County School Board on Thursday night, at a special called meeting, revised the budget down to the amount the county specified it would give at its meeting on Wednesday.

The final budget includes an additional $5 million in county funds that County Mayor Weston Wamp said could be used to bring pay up to at least $50,000 for all teachers.

The $5 million is a one-time allotment.

The board decided to give flat $1,750 pay supplements to all teachers rather than a percentage raise.

Board member Larry Grohn said that would best help teachers at the lower rungs.

Supt. Justin Robertson praised County Mayor Wamp for working with school officials and for a "creative" method to get some extra funding.

Joe Smith, chairman, said the board's earlier action in seeking a $20 million county increase had been effective in at least getting the $5 million.

The vote to approve the budget was 8-0.

The county is set to vote next Wednesday to finalize its budget, including the school portion.