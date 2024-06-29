Lake Winnepesaukah's Talley Rhodes Green Dies At Age 60

Adrienne Talley Rhodes Green, who joined her family in managing their Lake Winnepesaukah attraction in Lakeview, died at her home Thursday at age 60.

Born on February 14, 1964 to Buddy and Adrienne Rhodes, she graduated from the Bright School (Class of 1976), Girls Preparatory School (Class of 1982) and Hollins University (Class of 1986). She would go on to earn a Master’s in Education degree from the Bank Street College of Education in New York City.

After pursuing a career in education at the Hunter Museum of Art and the Creative Discovery Museum, Ms. Green joined Lake Winnepesaukah, her family’s business, as manager of Public Relations and Advertising, a role she would go on to serve in for 25 years.

Ms. Green, who was a lover of country music, helped continue Lake Winnepesaukah’s tradition of summer concerts, booking many of the most famous acts to ever play Jukebox Junction, including Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, and Josh Turner.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Green; stepdaughter, Courtney Green; mother and namesake, Adrienne Rhodes; sister, Tennyson Dickinson (Tommy); nieces, Taylor Cordeiro (Andrew) and Carter Dickinson; nephew Myers Dickinson; sister-in-law, Janet Green (David); and brother-in-law Jason (Ashley); as well as numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, L.C. "Buddy" Rhodes, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Evelyn D. White; and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Rhodes.

Services will be at First Centenary United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, with a visitation the hour prior. A private interment for family members will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Chambliss Center for Children or Ronald McDonald Children’s Charities, two organizations that Ms. Green championed in her role at Lake Winnepesaukah.

Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home.

