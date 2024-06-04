Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE
1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373476303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063813
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRAGG, JAMES EDWARD
4605 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BROWN, GINGER A
219 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISEY, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COYNER, SAMANTHA
1701 BROAD ST APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROW, ERIN MCLEOD
1323 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLIOTT, DENVER JAMES
132 COOLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37362
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FERGUSON, HANNAH JO
9112 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL
FITCH, LAMARCUS JERTORVUN
1677 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
3929 MANOR ROAD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
GOMEZ GUINAC, ENRIQUE
4742 NORCROSS RD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GONZALEZ-GARCIA, JOSE ANTONIO
711 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GONZALEZ-LOPEZ, VIVGILIO
844 NORTON BRIDGE RD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GREEN, LINDA LOUISE
2401 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
4846 PARKER LOOP RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
JONES, KENIYA LACHE
2709 CITICO AVE APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN
28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KENNEDY, LORRAINE
1941 WHITE STREET APT 802 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL
385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
LOPEZ-MIRANDA, EDUARDO
1601 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M
14 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MARTIN, KAYLYN GLORIA
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RAPOZA, HAILEY MARIE
54 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE
132 GORDON LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TANNER, LARRY ALLEN
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL
8795 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH AND HYDROCODONE)
WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE
3705 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WISE, WAYMOND EDWARD
2100 APPLING CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
