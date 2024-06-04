Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRAGG, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 02/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BROWN, GINGER A

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COYNER, SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE CROW, ERIN MCLEOD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELLIOTT, DENVER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/16/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/29/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL

FITCH, LAMARCUS JERTORVUN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/06/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY GOMEZ GUINAC, ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREEN, LINDA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/08/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, GAMEEL LABRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCA

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE JONES, KENIYA LACHE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) KENNEDY, LORRAINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/03/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MARTIN, KAYLYN GLORIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/26/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT) MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/04/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RAPOZA, HAILEY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/14/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TANNER, LARRY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH AND HYDROCODONE) WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/06/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY WISE, WAYMOND EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 07/22/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY









