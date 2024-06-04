Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 
1990 E VALLEY RD JASPER, 373476303 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 
2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063813 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRAGG, JAMES EDWARD 
4605 WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE 
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BROWN, GINGER A 
219 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISEY, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COYNER, SAMANTHA 
1701 BROAD ST APT 418 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROW, ERIN MCLEOD 
1323 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ELLIOTT, DENVER JAMES 
132 COOLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FERGUSON, HANNAH JO 
9112 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE 
2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL

FITCH, LAMARCUS JERTORVUN 
1677 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA 
3929 MANOR ROAD APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

GOMEZ GUINAC, ENRIQUE 
4742 NORCROSS RD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GONZALEZ-GARCIA, JOSE ANTONIO 
711 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GONZALEZ-LOPEZ, VIVGILIO 
844 NORTON BRIDGE RD CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GREEN, LINDA LOUISE 
2401 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE 
4846 PARKER LOOP RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, GAMEEL LABRON 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCA
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

JONES, KENIYA LACHE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT H4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JORDAN, WILLIAM JUSTIN 
28 ANTLER RIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

KENNEDY, LORRAINE 
1941 WHITE STREET APT 802 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWSON, TRAVIS EARL 
385 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

LOPEZ-MIRANDA, EDUARDO 
1601 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE 
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER M 
14 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MARTIN, KAYLYN GLORIA 
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)

MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS 
3702 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN 
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RAPOZA, HAILEY MARIE 
54 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

SNEED, TIFFANY MICHELE 
132 GORDON LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TANNER, LARRY ALLEN 
14101 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD 
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDERGRIFF, STEPHEN DANIEL 
8795 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH AND HYDROCODONE)

WATERS, SHANNON YVONNE 
3705 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

WISE, WAYMOND EDWARD 
2100 APPLING CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

