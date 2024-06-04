Latest Headlines

Groundbreaking For Stadium Planned For Late June Or Early July

  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Groundbreaking for the new Southside Stadium should be in late June or early July, city officials said Tuesday.

Jermaine Freeman, the mayor's chief of staff, spoke to the City Council during presentation of a development agreement on the project.

He said project master planner Jim Irwin of New City Properties has agreed to purchase property near the outfield of the stadium for over $5 million.

Mr. Irwin said he projects that buildings will be coming out of the ground at the same time the stadium is being built at the former Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site.

Core Development is planning to begin a $170 million project at the site soon, it was stated.

Helen Burns Sharp, a taxpayer advocate, told the City Council, "It’s good to see progress on the stadium project.

"The Economic Impact Plan and the Development Agreement are the final steps in the public approval process. The amendment to the Economic Impact Plan reflects the new funding package hammered out over the past few months.

"Please pay particular attention to the Development Agreement. Do you believe it would adequately protect city taxpayers if the redevelopment site around the stadium is not developed as quickly as we all hope it will be? What if the City and County are later asked to make larger contributions toward the debt service on the stadium as a result?

"Here’s a suggestion to help you evaluate this complex legal and financial document. Last June, when the Council amended its TIF Policies and Procedures, you added this “Knoxville” language:
4.11. …Third-Party Review. The (Industrial Development) Board, as a condition to the approval of any Economic Impact Plan, shall retain an independent consulting firm with experience in public finance and real estate development…

"The City and County retained an independent third party to review the recent Bend/Westside TIF. That review focused on the amount of the public subsidy. In the case of the stadium project, it could focus on whether the Development Agreement offers adequate protection.

"The Lookouts will not move into the new stadium until the spring of 2026. This review would not affect that timeline. The private parties have spent the last six months trying to negotiate an agreement that is favorable to their interests. Please spend a little time making sure it protects the public interest.

"I became a believer in the power of a Development Agreement because of the last TIF project I worked on when I was the Community Development Director for an Oregon city. It involved plans by PepsiCo to build their first Gatorade facility on the West Coast. Things went very differently than anyone expected. (Double-digit sales growth for Gatorade in the U.S. flattened, and the company made a business decision to pull the plug on the project.) Because of the wording the city attorney had included in the Development Agreement, PepsiCo wrote the city a check for $25 million when they abandoned the project.
"I was surprised, given the City’s commitment to Affordable Housing, that there currently is no language in this agreement like what is in the Bend Development Agreement, which reads: “If Developer or any purchaser of property from Developer in the Plan Area constructs residential rental housing, at least ten percent (10%) of the units shall be reserved for persons of low to moderate income, which is defined as persons making 80 percent (80%) or less of the area median income adjusted for family size.”

"TIFs can be a good tool, and this is a classic TIF site. But even if things go as expected, TIFs have a long-term impact on the general fund for a generation.

"Thank you for the time you put in to evaluate this and many other city projects."
Latest Headlines
Darmecus Harris Gets 25-Year Sentence For Murder Of Marshon Langford
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Groundbreaking For Stadium Planned For Late June Or Early July
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Man, 28, Shot And Killed On Hickory Valley Road Monday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 6/4/2024
Megan Smith Named Lee Head Lacrosse Coach
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2024
Four Baseball Scots Selected Academic All-District
  • Sports
  • 6/4/2024
Breaking News
Darmecus Harris Gets 25-Year Sentence For Murder Of Marshon Langford
  • 6/4/2024

Darmecus Harris has been sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison for the 2019 murder of 40-year-old Marshon Langford. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Charges of felony murder ... more

Collegedale Finalizes Budget; Commissioners Discuss New “Welcome to Collegedale” Signs
  • 6/4/2024

On the second and final vote, with Commissioner Tonya Sadler voting in opposition, the Collegedale Commissioners passed the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget. Before the vote several items were ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANGLE, ... more

Breaking News
Woman, 30, Shot On 4th Avenue On Saturday
  • 6/3/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/3/2024
Gas Prices Drop 19.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/3/2024
Fire Heavily Damages Home In Hidden Harbor
Fire Heavily Damages Home In Hidden Harbor
  • 6/2/2024
Opinion
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
The Real World Is Tough
  • 6/4/2024
Sad Situation When You Look At The Facts - And Response (5)
  • 6/2/2024
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: SFC Christopher Celiz (USA)
  • 6/1/2024
Sports
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Smokies
  • 6/3/2024
Randy Smith: He Called His Kid A Coward
Randy Smith: He Called His Kid A Coward
  • 6/3/2024
5 Home Runs Propel Top-Ranked Tennessee To Super Regionals
  • 6/2/2024
Lookouts Shut Out By Smokies On Saturday
  • 6/2/2024
#1 Vols Blast Four Homers To Take Down Hoosiers, Advance To Regional Final
#1 Vols Blast Four Homers To Take Down Hoosiers, Advance To Regional Final
  • 6/2/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari June 15
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts 8th Annual Ice Cream Safari June 15
  • 6/4/2024
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
Life With Ferris: Mary Jane Is Welcome At The Table
  • 6/3/2024
Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo Hosts Fun, Free Competition Friday-Saturday
  • 6/4/2024
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Annual Father’s Day Field Day
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Annual Father’s Day Field Day
  • 6/3/2024
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 7
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 7
  • 6/3/2024
Entertainment
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
John “Papa” Gros Brings A New Orleans Party To Nightfall Friday
  • 6/4/2024
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
3 Sisters Festival 2024 Lineup Announced For Oct. 4 And 5
  • 6/3/2024
Best of Grizzard - Another Fear Of Flying
Best of Grizzard - Another Fear Of Flying
  • 6/4/2024
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
The Briars Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 6/2/2024
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
Take Time To Form The Hamilton County Audit Committee
  • 6/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
Jerry Summers: Public Polls
  • 6/4/2024
The Real World Is Tough
  • 6/4/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
Vision Hospitality Group Opens Home2 Suites By Hilton Chattanooga/East Ridge
Vision Hospitality Group Opens Home2 Suites By Hilton Chattanooga/East Ridge
  • 6/4/2024
Poplar Springs Road Is Open; Stormwater Improvement Work Completed
Poplar Springs Road Is Open; Stormwater Improvement Work Completed
  • 6/4/2024
Comprehensive Logistics Closes; Employees Shift To OpTech
  • 6/4/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/4/2024
The NAR Settlement – Do Buyers And Sellers Understand The Impact?
The NAR Settlement – Do Buyers And Sellers Understand The Impact?
  • 6/4/2024
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Student Scene
Industrial Painting Pre-Apprenticeship Program Announced At CSCC
  • 6/4/2024
UTC School Of Nursing Simulation Program Receives Endorsement From Global Organization
UTC School Of Nursing Simulation Program Receives Endorsement From Global Organization
  • 6/4/2024
Southern Adventist University Wins AHA Award For Employee Health
Southern Adventist University Wins AHA Award For Employee Health
  • 6/4/2024
Living Well
City Of East Ridge Walk-A-Thon Celebrated National Senior Fitness Day
City Of East Ridge Walk-A-Thon Celebrated National Senior Fitness Day
  • 6/4/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living, Garden Plaza Of Greenbriar Cove Offering 2nd Annual Senior Prom
Morning Pointe Senior Living, Garden Plaza Of Greenbriar Cove Offering 2nd Annual Senior Prom
  • 6/4/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Deploys New Germ-Zapping Robots
Hamilton Medical Center Deploys New Germ-Zapping Robots
  • 6/3/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Spring City And Ringgold Receive Local Foods Local Places Community REvitalization Technical Grant
  • 6/4/2024
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day Is Saturday
  • 6/4/2024
2024 WMA And Cherokee Quota Hunt Applications Open June 12-July 24
  • 6/4/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
Trek Thru Truth And Theme Fusion Debut New Renderings For Peter Walks On Water Exhibit
  • 6/3/2024
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
Bob Tamasy: An Equal Opportunity Savior And Redeemer
  • 6/3/2024
Craig Paul To Speak Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2024
Obituaries
Merriam Elizabeth Davis
Merriam Elizabeth Davis
  • 6/4/2024
Jane Loudermilk
Jane Loudermilk
  • 6/4/2024
James Solomon Pryor
James Solomon Pryor
  • 6/4/2024