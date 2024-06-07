Huey Helicopter In Soddy Daisy Is Restored By Komatsu

Restored Huey chopper prepares for journey to Soddy Daisy Vietnam vets thank Komatsu employees for a job well done Special thanks to father and son, Billy and Heath Sneed Preparation for display almost complete Chapter 203 President Charlie Hobbs and his family Retired Judges Clarence Shattuck and Russell Bean thanked Vietnam vets Huey chopper Previous Next

The Huey Helicopter that has been on display at the Soddy Daisy Veterans Memorial Park since 2001 has been painted and restored, thanks to Komatsu on Signal Mountain Road.

The historic chopper was returned to its display perch on Thursday. Click here for video by Ben Cagle.

Vietnam Veterans of America 203 president Charlie Hobbs said in early 2,000 the chapter completed application with the U.S. Army and was given the historic medevac helicopter. Mr. Hobbs said, “The chapter had to agree to maintain the bird, made in 1952.”

Mr. Hobbs and several chapter members went to Fort Rucker, Ala., and brought helicopter number 13786 back to Chattanooga. Mr. Hobbs said, “We stopped at the Welcome Center on Interstate 24 in Lookout Valley and the media came and made pictures." Mr. Hobbs said pilot Tom Borloglou was watching the news and recognized the chopper as the one he flew while serving in Vietnam in 1967. Mr. Borloglou, a New Jersey native, now lives in East Tennessee and is a member of chapter 203.

Mr. Hobbs said, “Soddy Daisy officials allowed us to display the medical evacuations chopper at the Veterans Memorial Park on Dayton Boulevard and over the years it became much worn. Komatsu officials agreed to restore and re-letter the bird which was returned to Soddy Daisy Thursday for display.”

Mr. Hobbs said the 5,000-pound chopper was removed from its perch in late January and taken to Komatsu for restoration. Vice President Walter Nichols oversaw the project, which included re-painting and installation of new windows.

Mr. Hobbs said Billy “Goat” Sneed helped mount the Huey originally on June 30, 2001. His son Heath was in the bucket truck on Thursday re-fastening the chopper to the display mount. Mr. Hobbs thanked both father and son, who were present for the re-mounting.

He said, “Komatsu has been very kind to our chapter and we are so grateful the company is helping preserve a piece of history. We were glad to put the bird back up on its perch on this very important day in history, the 80th anniversary of D-Day.”

Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 203 meets the third Monday of the month at the MAC building, McCallie and Holtzclaw Avenues. Any Vietnam veteran or Vietnam era veteran is welcome.