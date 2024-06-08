Motorcyclist, 55, Killed In Wreck On I-75 Saturday Afternoon

A woman, 55, was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on I-75.



Chattanooga Police responded at 5 p.m. to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle at the 500 block of Interstate 75 northbound. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the operator of the motorcycle, deceased from her injuries sustained from the crash.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS units responded.







The preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Interstate 75 when heavy traffic stopped abruptly.The motorcyclist swerved into the next lane to avoid a collision when she made contact with a vehicle, throwing the her from the motorcycle. After she was thrown from the motorcycle, she made contact with another vehicle.





Due to the injuries, CPD's Traffic Unit responded by conducting a traffic crash investigation.





