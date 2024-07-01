Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE



BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN

457 DODSON AVE APT C305 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN

1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071846

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI



CAL, DERRICK JAMES

1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

2704 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CAMOCHO-HERNANDEZ, CARLOS ALBERTO

10914 DOLLY POND RD Ooletwah, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CARNES, JAMYA LEE

1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARNES, KAPRESHIA NICOLE

1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARNES, KEASHA

1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARTER, LAWANDE CHARLES

1516 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK

1917 ROSEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217120

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



CREECY, THEREANA DWAN

3253 BACKRIDGE RD WOODLAWN, 37191

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE

8830 HIWASSEE ST CLEVELAND, 373125806

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112130

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

2001 Appling St Chattanooga, 374062428

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HENDREN, HUGH CLAYTON

133 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041735

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLDBROOKS, WENDY BURGER

7410 GREENWAY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



LASTER, MARQUESILA MINYONA

7255 LEE HWY APT 812 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



MARTIN, STEPHANIE LYNN

81 E 17TH ST ,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MARZARIEGOS GOMEZ, CARLOS GERONIMO

3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153573

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN

421 SADDLE HORSE CIRCLE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE

4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL

1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BATES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT BROCK, WALTER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI CAL, DERRICK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CAMOCHO-HERNANDEZ, CARLOS ALBERTO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARNES, JAMYA LEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CARNES, KAPRESHIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/04/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CARNES, KEASHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/20/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR CREECY, THEREANA DWAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/23/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/21/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HENDREN, HUGH CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LASTER, MARQUESILA MINYONA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/23/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MARTIN, STEPHANIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/20/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MOFFETT, SHELDON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/15/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/13/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ODMANN, REBECCA KATHLEEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARRIS, CLARISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE SUMMERVILLE GA POTTS, DANIEL BRENT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/08/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY

RIGBY, JAMAR CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/23/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT RHEA CO SANDERFER, SHAJUANA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/04/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO) SHROPSHIRE, KAMERON GAGE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/31/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VEGAS, SEBASTAIN COLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VELASQUEZ, FERMIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/02/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/17/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



