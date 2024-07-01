Latest Headlines

  Monday, July 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BATES, RODNEY 
2615 ORTIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN 
457 DODSON AVE APT C305 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN 
1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071846 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

CAL, DERRICK JAMES 
1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
2704 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAMOCHO-HERNANDEZ, CARLOS ALBERTO 
10914 DOLLY POND RD Ooletwah, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CARNES, JAMYA LEE 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARNES, KAPRESHIA NICOLE 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARNES, KEASHA 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARTER, LAWANDE CHARLES 
1516 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK 
1917 ROSEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217120 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CREECY, THEREANA DWAN 
3253 BACKRIDGE RD WOODLAWN, 37191 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE 
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE 
8830 HIWASSEE ST CLEVELAND, 373125806 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN 
3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112130 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE 
2001 Appling St Chattanooga, 374062428 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HENDREN, HUGH CLAYTON 
133 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041735 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOLDBROOKS, WENDY BURGER 
7410 GREENWAY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LASTER, MARQUESILA MINYONA 
7255 LEE HWY APT 812 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MARTIN, STEPHANIE LYNN 
81 E 17TH ST , 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MARZARIEGOS GOMEZ, CARLOS GERONIMO 
3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE 
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153573 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE 
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN 
421 SADDLE HORSE CIRCLE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE 
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL 
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRAG RACING

MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN 
416 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ODMANN, REBECCA KATHLEEN 
290 KETCHERSID LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARRIS, CLARISSA ANN 
475 WHITE OAK RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE SUMMERVILLE GA

POTTS, DANIEL BRENT 
2285 COUNTY ROAD 70 STEVENSON, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY

RIGBY, JAMAR CHRISTOPHER 
7834 ROSEMARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT RHEA CO

SANDERFER, SHAJUANA NICOLE 
3911 MARIGOLD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE 
1210 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

SHROPSHIRE, KAMERON GAGE 
12952 HIGHWAY 193 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
9821 Birchwood Pike HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE 
2306 BARBARA LN LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VEGAS, SEBASTAIN COLE 
1841 MAIN STREET KIMBALL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VELASQUEZ, FERMIN 
3709 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VELASQUEZ GONZALES, JOSE DAVID 
3709 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE 
968 KEYS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

