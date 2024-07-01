Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BATES, RODNEY
2615 ORTIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
BENNETT, RONALD DESHAWN
457 DODSON AVE APT C305 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN
1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307071846
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI
CAL, DERRICK JAMES
1308 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041203
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
2704 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAMOCHO-HERNANDEZ, CARLOS ALBERTO
10914 DOLLY POND RD Ooletwah, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARNES, JAMYA LEE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARNES, KAPRESHIA NICOLE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARNES, KEASHA
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARTER, LAWANDE CHARLES
1516 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRAWFORD, ZACHARIAH MARK
1917 ROSEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374217120
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CREECY, THEREANA DWAN
3253 BACKRIDGE RD WOODLAWN, 37191
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DEGRASSE, PATRICIA DENISE
8830 HIWASSEE ST CLEVELAND, 373125806
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN
3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112130
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAYES, CEDRIC DEWAYNE
2001 Appling St Chattanooga, 374062428
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HENDREN, HUGH CLAYTON
133 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041735
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLDBROOKS, WENDY BURGER
7410 GREENWAY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LASTER, MARQUESILA MINYONA
7255 LEE HWY APT 812 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MARTIN, STEPHANIE LYNN
81 E 17TH ST ,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MARZARIEGOS GOMEZ, CARLOS GERONIMO
3109 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MCNARY, KALEB MAURICE
3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153573
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MIDDLETON, JOSEPH VAN
421 SADDLE HORSE CIRCLE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, DEUNDRE MAURICE
4518 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MITCHELL, MARTEZ JAMAL
1115 ANITA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRAG RACING
MONTGOMERY WALKER, KRISSY KASHAN
416 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041727
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ODMANN, REBECCA KATHLEEN
290 KETCHERSID LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARRIS, CLARISSA ANN
475 WHITE OAK RD SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE SUMMERVILLE GA
POTTS, DANIEL BRENT
2285 COUNTY ROAD 70 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE DADE COUNTY
RIGBY, JAMAR CHRISTOPHER
7834 ROSEMARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT RHEA CO
SANDERFER, SHAJUANA NICOLE
3911 MARIGOLD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
SATTERFIELD, KIYANNA UNIQUE
1210 POPLAR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
SHROPSHIRE, KAMERON GAGE
12952 HIGHWAY 193 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9821 Birchwood Pike HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SUTTON, JUSTIN KYLE
2306 BARBARA LN LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VEGAS, SEBASTAIN COLE
1841 MAIN STREET KIMBALL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VELASQUEZ, FERMIN
3709 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELASQUEZ GONZALES, JOSE DAVID
3709 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WORLAND, ANNABEL LOUISE
968 KEYS RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
