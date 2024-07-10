Latest Headlines

Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell

  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024
  • Gail Perry
Historic bell
Historic bell

This summer, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commons is being spruced up. Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey told the town commissioners that new sod has been put down on Johnson Field. New grass was needed because of overplay The same thing is happening on Carter and Fairyland’s fields. Ideally, they should be shut down one or two days a week he said, but that is a problem because they are used so much. Several hard freezes, other extreme weather events and people playing on them when they are muddy also have contributed to the condition of the fields.

The plan is that people will be kept off Johnson Field for at least a month to help the grass get established. The next organized sport will be soccer in late August or early September.

The press box on Johnson Field is also being remodeled. The seating area at the top is being eliminated and the interior is being turned into a concession stand. A TV has been bought for the children at Commons Camp to use when they are resting or when the temperature gets too hot or the weather becomes too bad to play outside. The TV will also be used for events at The Commons during football season. Mud that washed across the tennis courts is being addressed by diverting water runoff to a catch basin. A roof being built over the batting cage is also in progress.

With the work being done all around The Commons, a large bell that has been mounted on the roof at Navarre Pavilion since it was built 60 years ago was taken down to be refurbished. Paint is being removed revealing it is solid brass along with the date it was made and the bell caster who did it. The bell has been taken apart and the moving parts are being repaired.

The bell was made in 1822 by John Wilbank in Philadelphia, the same craftsman who made the Liberty Bell replacement for Independence Hall in 1828 that replaced the original one that was cracked. Commissioner Hailey said the mystery is how the bell ended up on Lookout Mountain. In the search for information, people he has talked to who grew up on Lookout Mountain remember it always being on the pavilion, but so far nobody knows where it came from. Once it is completely restored, the bell will be put in a prominent position on the mountain. Anyone with knowledge about the historic bell is asked to contact Commissioner Hailey.

Several months ago the Lookout Mountain Commissioners approved buying new License Plate Readers. Three of the cameras are now up and running and have already been successful in recovering a stolen car and identifying a person who was in the town from Mississippi with an outstanding warrant for his arrest, said Chief Dale Taylor. If a license tag number is entered into the system that is now being used country-wide, the LPRs will notify the local police if that wanted car enters the municipality. Commissioner Jim Bentley received approval from the commissioners to buy two additional LPRs for the cost of around $6,500, to be able to fully cover the town. Money from the technology fund derived from the municipal court will be used to pay for the additional cameras.

Town Consultant Brooke Pippenger suggested and received approval to split the money collected from court fines and court costs equally to pay for the judge and the court clerk and for technology that benefits the police department.

Ms. Pippenger said that the town is in good financial shape with $4,283,168 in the bank. The State Street Aid fund that comes from the state of Tennessee each month is at $321,890 through the end of June. This money will be used for paving in the future.

Brush is front and center right now, said William Valadez, commissioner of the public works department. Garbage pick-up was delayed in early July while the town’s garbage truck was being repaired. Commissioner Valadez would like to thank the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., for loaning their truck during that time. Fixing potholes and other street repairs have been put off until late August because of the lack of available asphalt. The commissioner said that a state contract has all available asphalt reserved. The work on Lookout Mountain will get done but later than had been planned.

Lookout Mountain School is now fully staffed and ready for the next school year, reported Karen Leavengood, commissioner of education. Registration for 2024-2025 is Monday, Aug. 5. The summer library has been a success, she said and thanked the PTA for keeping it open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. July 18 is the last day of the summer hours and all books are due then.

The commissioner said that the town and school have a unique partnership involving the PTA and school board. She thanked Kaki Jenkins for leading the PTA this past year. May Burke will take over that job next year. The school and students have a bright future, said Commissioner Leavengood, thanks to school board members Karen Welborn, Julie Fisher and James Willliams in addition to Principal Emily Haney and Vice Principal Missy McKenna.

A variance was granted to owners of 711 East Brow Road on the first reading. Many houses on that part of the mountain were built before there were set-back requirements, said Mayor Walker Jones, and many structures sit close to or on property lines. The house built in 1920, and repaired in the 1930’s, is already a foot over a property line at one corner. A variance will allow the driveway to be moved away from a stone wall on the line but is still closer than today’s set-backs. But the new location will not prevent fire trucks from accessing the structure, said Chief Taylor. There is no opposition from neighbors and granting this variance will not set a precedent, said Town Attorney Brian Smith.

The mayor thanked Michelle Workman and the local chapter of the DAR for organizing another successful Fourth of July parade. Mayor Jones has agreed to continue being Lookout Mountain, Tn.’s representative on the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority. Brooke Pippenger is the alternate.

The next Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.

Latest Headlines
Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
Improvements Underway At Lookout Mountain Commons, Info Sought On Origin Of Historic Bell
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
  • Breaking News
  • 7/10/2024
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
  • Sports
  • 7/10/2024
Breaking News
Man And Woman Assaulted Early Wednesday Morning On Poplar Street Court; Suspect Is Arrested
  • 7/10/2024

A man and woman were assaulted on Poplar Street Court early Wednesday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:39 a.m. to a call of aggravated assault at the 1200 block of Poplar Street ... more

Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
  • 7/10/2024

A group of Republican Hamilton County Constitutional officers and commissioners announced their endorsement of the current GOP local legislative delegation members. Senator Todd Gardenhire ... more

Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
  • 7/10/2024

The identity has been released of a man who shot his wife at a Dunlap nursing home, then turned the gun on himself. Authorities said Marcie Bubul, 81, was shot by her husband, Kirk Bubul, ... more

Breaking News
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
  • 7/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/10/2024
Mayor Hopeful Next Chattanooga Police Chief Will Be From Within The Department
  • 7/9/2024
Signal Mountain To Get Going On Old Town Sidewalks, Rehabbing Sewer Lines
  • 7/9/2024
100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City
100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City
  • 7/9/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Chattanooga's Gestapo Style Policing Was Never An Exaggeration
  • 7/10/2024
Michele Reneau Vs. Patsy Hazlewood - An Overview Of Financial Connections - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Michele Reneau Is A True Conservative - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Sports
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
  • 7/10/2024
Shuckers Hand Lookouts 5-4 Loss
  • 7/10/2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
Lady Vols In The WNBA Update: July 9, 2024
  • 7/10/2024
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
  • 7/8/2024
Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List
Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List
  • 7/9/2024
Happenings
Mini Farmers Market Returns Saturday To Red Bank City Park
  • 7/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Journey Of Discovery
  • 7/10/2024
Did You Know? Gangs
Did You Know? Gangs
  • 7/10/2024
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
  • 7/9/2024
ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission – A Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission – A Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
  • 7/9/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
  • 7/10/2024
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/10/2024
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
  • 7/8/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Opinion
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response
  • 7/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
Jerry Summers: Stolen Signs Season
  • 7/10/2024
Chattanooga's Gestapo Style Policing Was Never An Exaggeration
  • 7/10/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
Jerele Neeld Elevated To City's Chief Information Officer
  • 7/9/2024
Local Financial Institutions Join To Promote Healthy Credit With 720 Literacy Program Event July 19
  • 7/9/2024
Officers Defuse Situation And Give A Ride Home - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/10/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
  • 7/10/2024
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
  • 7/10/2024
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
  • 7/9/2024
Living Well
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
Parkridge Health System Welcomes Michele Miller As Assistant Chief Nursing Officer
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Outdoors
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Travel
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
  • 7/9/2024
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
  • 7/9/2024
"How Big Is Your God? (3)" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/9/2024
Obituaries
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Alexander
  • 7/10/2024
Lynda Jeanie Clark Roberts
Lynda Jeanie Clark Roberts
  • 7/10/2024
Thomas William “Bill” Bland
Thomas William “Bill” Bland
  • 7/10/2024