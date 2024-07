Christopher Washington has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of distributing 100 grams or more of a substance containing para-fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue.

Prosecutors said, beginning around Aug. 1, 2022, Washington entered into an agreement with a supplier of para-fluorofentanyl.

Officials said the supplier would provide distribution amounts of the illegal drug and Washington would distribute it for a profit.

The transactions were in Hamilton County, it was stated.