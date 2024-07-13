Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, July 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS 
2010 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASHCRAFT, NATHAN 
22924 HWY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER 
1109 BELLE MEADE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BIBLE, MICHAEL JASON 
2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
LEAVING SCENE OF BOATING ACCIDENT
RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BONE, MATTHEW DESHAUN 
4831 BONNY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN 
4106 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRYANT, ROBERT ALFONZIA 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLOWDUS, JEREMY 
330 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COBBINS, WILLIE E 
4629 KIRKLAND AVE, ROOM 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COLLINS, TORRANCE LEBRON 
2501 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DANIEL, ALYSA LEIGH 
106 HOMEWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL 
628 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DECKER, CONAL MARION 
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

DILL, JACKSON MYLES 
623 GLEN CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152908 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EIDSON, JESSE WALDON 
1505 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE 
240 RIVER RD LAFAYETTE, 70501 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FLICK, BRITTANY D 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FREENEY, ALETA MARIE 
1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GIBBS, ERIC LEBRON 
5536 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GREEN, MELISSA LAVONNE 
149 MICHAEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GRIFFIN, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER 
207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, ROY PRESTON 
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HASKINS, JULIE ANN 
2903 CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HOLCOMB, LEXUS DARLENE 
126 CRAWFORD DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

JOHNSON, TREMAYNE D 
509 TALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAMBLING
GAMBLING PROMOTION

JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE 
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

KENNEDY, ZACHARY LEMONT 
7638 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

KENNEMER, MARCUS L 
721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE 
850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LANDERS, VIRGINIA MICHELLE 
1914 WALDENS EDGE WAY Signal Mountain, 373771598 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEE, DANNY LEBRON 
5562 LITTLE GEM LN OOLTEWAH, 373631424 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP(POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESA

LEE, DAVARIOUS ANTWON 
1405 STRATMAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214127 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE 
1402 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

LOSEY, LAURA ELIZABETH 
3862 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON CITY, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE 
3401 KERMET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY 
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

MARTIN, RODGER DENTON 
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NASH, DERECK SHAYNE 
105 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON 
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH 
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, DAVID LEBRON 
4043 FAGAN ST. CHATTANOOGA, 47410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REEVES, HALEY ANN 
5836 SUNSET CANYON DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER 
3641 FAITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
EVADING ARREST

SMITH, BRANDI MICHELLE 
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638586 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE 
5006 DELAWARE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA 
8410 OAKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST 
4909 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL

WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG 
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

Here are the mug shots:

ASHCRAFT, NATHAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 07/24/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIBLE, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
  • BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
  • LEAVING SCENE OF BOATING ACCIDENT
  • RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRYANT, ROBERT ALFONZIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/25/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBINS, WILLIE E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DANIEL, ALYSA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/01/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DECKER, CONAL MARION
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
DILL, JACKSON MYLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EIDSON, JESSE WALDON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/23/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FREENEY, ALETA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GIBBS, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
GREEN, MELISSA LAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARVEY, ROY PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/22/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • STALKING
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HOLCOMB, LEXUS DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JOHNSON, TREMAYNE D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • GAMBLING
  • GAMBLING PROMOTION
JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LANDERS, VIRGINIA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEE, DAVARIOUS ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/03/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LOSEY, LAURA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/11/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REEVES, HALEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/30/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • EVADING ARREST
SMITH, BRANDI MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR





Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/13/2024
Phillips Is Medalist At Brainerd Ladies Golf
  • Sports
  • 7/13/2024
Kelly Golden-Neer Returns To Coach For Lady Flames
  • Sports
  • 7/13/2024
Vidrine Leads Men’s Metro After First Day
Vidrine Leads Men’s Metro After First Day
  • Sports
  • 7/12/2024
City Unveils Preserved 27-Acre Wooded Site Near Shallowford Road
  • Breaking News
  • 7/12/2024
Washington To Plead Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl Analogue
  • Breaking News
  • 7/12/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY, ... more

Washington To Plead Guilty To Distributing Fentanyl Analogue
  • 7/12/2024

Christopher Washington has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of distributing 100 grams or more of a substance containing para-fluorofentanyl, a fentanyl analogue. Prosecutors said, ... more

Family Dog Perishes In House Fire Early Friday Morning
  • 7/12/2024

A family lost its dog in a fire that destroyed their home early Friday morning. A motorist called 911 at 2:53 a.m.reporting a house fire at 8937 Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah. The Highway ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/12/2024
Person Shot In East Ridge; Suspect Is Arrested
  • 7/11/2024
HCSO Narcotics Detectives Seize Over 5 Kilograms Of Fentanyl
HCSO Narcotics Detectives Seize Over 5 Kilograms Of Fentanyl
  • 7/11/2024
Sports Authority Approves Additional Steps Toward Stadium Construction
Sports Authority Approves Additional Steps Toward Stadium Construction
  • 7/11/2024
Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff's Office In Wilkey Case
  • 7/11/2024
Opinion
Victory For Hamilton County Residents - And Response
  • 7/12/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
  • 7/12/2024
Not Related, But Keep Digging
  • 7/12/2024
A House Joint Resolution We Should All Be Made Aware Of
  • 7/12/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/12/2024
Sports
Hendrick Scores Winning Run In Extras For Lookouts
  • 7/12/2024
Eight VFLs Set To Compete In NBA Summer League Action
  • 7/12/2024
Vidrine Leads Men’s Metro After First Day
Vidrine Leads Men’s Metro After First Day
  • 7/12/2024
Gavin Greeson Claims Title At Sneds Tour Regional Championship
  • 7/12/2024
Chattanooga FC Loses 3-1 At Philadelphia Union II
  • 7/11/2024
Happenings
School Board Chairman Joe Smith Says Problems "Are With The House, Not The Schools"
School Board Chairman Joe Smith Says Problems "Are With The House, Not The Schools"
  • 7/12/2024
Program Remembering The Fallen 5 Set For July 16
  • 7/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
Jerry Summers: Jonathan Livingston Seagull – 2024
  • 7/11/2024
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 7/12/2024
LIFT Youth Center, Inc. To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For 2nd Facility In Catoosa County
LIFT Youth Center, Inc. To Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony For 2nd Facility In Catoosa County
  • 7/12/2024
Entertainment
CSO's 24-25 Season Kicks Off Sept. 26
  • 7/12/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/12/2024
The Peterson Brothers Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/11/2024
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
Horn-Powered Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/10/2024
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
McLemore Songwriter Series Continues July 18 With The Voice Winner Javier Colón
  • 7/10/2024
Opinion
Victory For Hamilton County Residents - And Response
  • 7/12/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
Profiles Of Valor: Michael Murphy
  • 7/12/2024
Not Related, But Keep Digging
  • 7/12/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Catoosa County GOP Sending 3 Delegates To Republican National Convention
Catoosa County GOP Sending 3 Delegates To Republican National Convention
  • 7/12/2024
Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.420 Per Share Of Its Common Stock
  • 7/12/2024
Pedestrian Struck On I-75 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/12/2024
Real Estate
Pratt Planning Development Across From Magnolia Farms On East Brainerd Road
  • 7/11/2024
Subdivision With 119 Lots Planned On 78.4 Acres On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/11/2024
Planners Focusing On Increased Connectivity
  • 7/11/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
Lee’s Summer Honors 2024 Welcomes Highest Enrollment Ever
  • 7/10/2024
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
Brandi Carpenter Presents Back To School Backpack Bash
  • 7/10/2024
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
First Students In GNTC’s New CNA Program To Graduate In July
  • 7/9/2024
Living Well
Northside Neighborhood House Elects New Board For 2024-2025
  • 7/12/2024
Acts Revealed For Morning Pointe Foundation’s July 29 Seniors Got Talent Show
Acts Revealed For Morning Pointe Foundation’s July 29 Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 7/11/2024
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
Erlanger And Shields Health Solutions Host Specialty Pharmacy Ribbon Cutting
  • 7/10/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Outdoors
Access Changes To A Portion Of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area Announced
  • 7/12/2024
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
  • 7/6/2024
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Youth Recognition Sunday At Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Is July 14
  • 7/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
Bob Tamasy: Discovering Strength Through Weakness
  • 7/11/2024
Obituaries
Paul Lamar Winston
Paul Lamar Winston
  • 7/12/2024
Janine Conley Garland
Janine Conley Garland
  • 7/12/2024
John Newton Harris
John Newton Harris
  • 7/12/2024