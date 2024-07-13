Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

2010 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ASHCRAFT, NATHAN

22924 HWY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

1109 BELLE MEADE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ASHCRAFT, NATHAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 07/24/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BIBLE, MICHAEL JASON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

LEAVING SCENE OF BOATING ACCIDENT

RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRYANT, ROBERT ALFONZIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/25/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBBINS, WILLIE E

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/03/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DANIEL, ALYSA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/01/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DECKER, CONAL MARION

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/31/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE DILL, JACKSON MYLES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EIDSON, JESSE WALDON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/23/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FLICK, BRITTANY D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FREENEY, ALETA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GIBBS, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE GREEN, MELISSA LAVONNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/29/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARVEY, ROY PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/22/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HOLCOMB, LEXUS DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JOHNSON, TREMAYNE D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GAMBLING

GAMBLING PROMOTION JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LANDERS, VIRGINIA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/17/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEE, DAVARIOUS ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/03/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LOSEY, LAURA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/11/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN NASH, DERECK SHAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REEVES, HALEY ANN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/30/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

EVADING ARREST SMITH, BRANDI MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR







