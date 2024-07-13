Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
2010 HARDY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ASHCRAFT, NATHAN
22924 HWY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
BERRY, ADRIAN CHANDLER
1109 BELLE MEADE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BIBLE, MICHAEL JASON
2160 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
LEAVING SCENE OF BOATING ACCIDENT
RECKLESS OP. OF BOAT OR VESSEL (PROHIBITED ACTS)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BONE, MATTHEW DESHAUN
4831 BONNY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
BROOKS, TRE DARIUS DQUAN
4106 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRYANT, ROBERT ALFONZIA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLOWDUS, JEREMY
330 CASTLEBERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COBBINS, WILLIE E
4629 KIRKLAND AVE, ROOM 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COLLINS, TORRANCE LEBRON
2501 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DANIEL, ALYSA LEIGH
106 HOMEWOOD DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
628 MAPLE ST CT CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DECKER, CONAL MARION
1060 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
DILL, JACKSON MYLES
623 GLEN CIR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152908
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EIDSON, JESSE WALDON
1505 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 374091036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE
240 RIVER RD LAFAYETTE, 70501
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FLICK, BRITTANY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FREENEY, ALETA MARIE
1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GIBBS, ERIC LEBRON
5536 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GREEN, MELISSA LAVONNE
149 MICHAEL DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GRIFFIN, WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER
207 STYLES LANE HARRIMAN, 37748
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, ROY PRESTON
808 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HASKINS, JULIE ANN
2903 CREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HOLCOMB, LEXUS DARLENE
126 CRAWFORD DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
JOHNSON, TREMAYNE D
509 TALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GAMBLING
GAMBLING PROMOTION
JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KENNEDY, ZACHARY LEMONT
7638 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KENNEMER, MARCUS L
721 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
KNOLL, DUSTIN LEE
850 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LANDERS, VIRGINIA MICHELLE
1914 WALDENS EDGE WAY Signal Mountain, 373771598
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEE, DANNY LEBRON
5562 LITTLE GEM LN OOLTEWAH, 373631424
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP(POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESA
LEE, DAVARIOUS ANTWON
1405 STRATMAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214127
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE
1402 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
LOSEY, LAURA ELIZABETH
3862 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE
3401 KERMET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
MARTIN, RODGER DENTON
3919 RHINEHART RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
105 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PICKLE, HUNTER KEITH
5328 PINELAWN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, DAVID LEBRON
4043 FAGAN ST. CHATTANOOGA, 47410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REEVES, HALEY ANN
5836 SUNSET CANYON DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE
11229 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SHIRLEY, JAMES RODGER
3641 FAITH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
EVADING ARREST
SMITH, BRANDI MICHELLE
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 373638586
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTHERLAND, BILLY JOE
5006 DELAWARE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
WEBSTER, RACHEL MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WHITTLE, DANNY EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, KENYA EMANI-RASHIDA
8410 OAKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST
4909 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FEDERAL
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER
