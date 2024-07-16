Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDREWS, JOSHUA
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
BELL, AMANDA NICOLE
1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM
9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT 39130101
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
BRANDOW, JASON ALAN
7429 ALLEMANDE WAY APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 374214697
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIDGES, KAYLA N
211 ELMWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHANDLER, NATHAN MARONEY
1305 MARLBORO AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COCHRAN, CADARIUS DEWON
1718 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN
108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374051644
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, LORENZO LAJAMES
7301 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DONELSON, JAMES DAVID
3807 ATLANTA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DYE, JOHN ADAM
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH
2802 FOX RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS
4402 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101724
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GLANTON, ROOSEVELT
2108 CHESTNUT FLATS APT109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOG AT LARGE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN
5013 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
HENDRICK, JUSTIN DANTE
579 BENSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374032316
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA
4803 EDINGBURG DR Chattanooga, 374102118
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOBBS, TRACY MICHELE
8981 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IGOU, ALHAJI MUHAMMED
4610 SUNFLOWER LN, APT 1C CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
INTENTIONAL KILLING OF ANIMAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IGOU, JAMES CLIFFORD
8939 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
226 HEADLYN DR. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MARTELLE, LAWRENCE MICHAEL
4716 APPAPPSA ST PALM BEACH, 33417
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072605
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MORGAN, JAMES PAUL
6301 Grubb Rd Hixson, 373432773
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PAPSON, PHILIP THOMAS
6531 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STALKING
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY
3701 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PERIAN, DAVID EARL
413 SLOAN GAP RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RANSOM, WARREN TERRELL
1414 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RENO, MATTHEW AARON
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE
1718 Portland St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANTIZO MAZARIEGOS, BRAYAN HESLER
3011 E 41TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHROPSHIRE, EAN T
841 PALMETTO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE
4703 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THORNTON, TYLER JO
1320 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TIXAL CHUC, NOE ANDRES
47 AVE ROSSVILLE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO
2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TURNBOW, TAMRA D
2214 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063951
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VAUGHN, MIRANDA DENISE
1809 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
4620 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
14717 DAYTON PK SALECREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
