Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDREWS, JOSHUA

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



BELL, AMANDA NICOLE

1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM

9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT 39130101

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111



BRANDOW, JASON ALAN

7429 ALLEMANDE WAY APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 374214697

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRIDGES, KAYLA N

211 ELMWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHANDLER, NATHAN MARONEY

1305 MARLBORO AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COCHRAN, CADARIUS DEWON

1718 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD

1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN

108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374051644

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTCHILD NEGLECTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDAVIS, LORENZO LAJAMES7301 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDONELSON, JAMES DAVID3807 ATLANTA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYDYE, JOHN ADAM313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARFALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH2802 FOX RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS4402 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101724Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTGLANTON, ROOSEVELT2108 CHESTNUT FLATS APT109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, AMBER NICOLE1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOG AT LARGE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN5013 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGHENDRICK, JUSTIN DANTE579 BENSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374032316Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA4803 EDINGBURG DR Chattanooga, 374102118Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOBBS, TRACY MICHELE8981 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)IGOU, ALHAJI MUHAMMED4610 SUNFLOWER LN, APT 1C CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRUELTY TO ANIMALSINTENTIONAL KILLING OF ANIMALDISORDERLY CONDUCTIGOU, JAMES CLIFFORD8939 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYLOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER226 HEADLYN DR. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMARTELLE, LAWRENCE MICHAEL4716 APPAPPSA ST PALM BEACH, 33417Age at Arrest: 78 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072605Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMORGAN, JAMES PAUL6301 Grubb Rd Hixson, 373432773Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PAPSON, PHILIP THOMAS6531 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTALKINGPARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY3701 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPERIAN, DAVID EARL413 SLOAN GAP RD OCOEE, 37361Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RANSOM, WARREN TERRELL1414 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRENO, MATTHEW AARONHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE1718 Portland St Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASANTIZO MAZARIEGOS, BRAYAN HESLER3011 E 41TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHROPSHIRE, EAN T841 PALMETTO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE4703 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHORNTON, TYLER JO1320 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDERDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTIXAL CHUC, NOE ANDRES47 AVE ROSSVILLE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETURNBOW, TAMRA D2214 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063951Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVAUGHN, MIRANDA DENISE1809 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEWHITE, DELVON JEVONTA4620 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, TERRI LAYLA14717 DAYTON PK SALECREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC AGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY BELL, AMANDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/12/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT 39130101

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111 BRANDOW, JASON ALAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/22/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGES, KAYLA N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHANDLER, NATHAN MARONEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/07/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COCHRAN, CADARIUS DEWON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/31/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

THEFT OF PROPERTY DONELSON, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DYE, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GLANTON, ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOG AT LARGE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOBBS, TRACY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/09/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IGOU, ALHAJI MUHAMMED

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

INTENTIONAL KILLING OF ANIMAL

DISORDERLY CONDUCT IGOU, JAMES CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IVESTER, THOMAS COY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/14/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS LOWE, KACY KRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/21/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 03/20/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/06/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PERIAN, DAVID EARL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PULLEY, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) RANSOM, WARREN TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RENO, MATTHEW AARON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANTIZO MAZARIEGOS, BRAYAN HESLER

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/29/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHROPSHIRE, EAN T

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/19/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED STONER, DAVID DEAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/19/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST) THORNTON, TYLER JO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/14/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE WHITE, TERRI LAYLA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



