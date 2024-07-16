Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDREWS, JOSHUA 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1106 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

BELL, AMANDA NICOLE 
1211 POPLAR ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

BOGGS, JOHN WILLIAM 
9063 WOOTEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT 39130101
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

BRANDOW, JASON ALAN 
7429 ALLEMANDE WAY APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 374214697 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGES, KAYLA N 
211 ELMWOOD DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHANDLER, NATHAN MARONEY 
1305 MARLBORO AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COCHRAN, CADARIUS DEWON 
1718 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CROWDER, LADARRIUS BERNARD 
1664 GREENDALE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN 
108 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374051644 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVIS, LORENZO LAJAMES 
7301 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DONELSON, JAMES DAVID 
3807 ATLANTA DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DYE, JOHN ADAM 
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FALLINS, MIKHAIL QUINZAL 
3507 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FERNANDEZ, CANDICE BETH 
2802 FOX RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS 
4402 Fagan St Chattanooga, 374101724 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GLANTON, ROOSEVELT 
2108 CHESTNUT FLATS APT109 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, AMBER NICOLE 
1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOG AT LARGE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

HALFACRE, RODRICK LAJUAN 
5013 GREENVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

HENDRICK, JUSTIN DANTE 
579 BENSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374032316 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HITCHCOCK, BRITTANY KEARA 
4803 EDINGBURG DR Chattanooga, 374102118 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOBBS, TRACY MICHELE 
8981 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IGOU, ALHAJI MUHAMMED 
4610 SUNFLOWER LN, APT 1C CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
INTENTIONAL KILLING OF ANIMAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

IGOU, JAMES CLIFFORD 
8939 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN 
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

LOGAN, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
226 HEADLYN DR. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MARTELLE, LAWRENCE MICHAEL 
4716 APPAPPSA ST PALM BEACH, 33417 
Age at Arrest: 78 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL 
2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072605 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORGAN, JAMES PAUL 
6301 Grubb Rd Hixson, 373432773 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PAPSON, PHILIP THOMAS 
6531 VERONICA DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STALKING

PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PATTERSON, QUINNIYAH NYSHAY 
3701 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PERIAN, DAVID EARL 
413 SLOAN GAP RD OCOEE, 37361 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RANSOM, WARREN TERRELL 
1414 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RENO, MATTHEW AARON 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

ROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE 
1718 Portland St Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SANTIZO MAZARIEGOS, BRAYAN HESLER 
3011 E 41TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHROPSHIRE, EAN T 
841 PALMETTO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEVENSON CHATMAN, BRUCE MONROE 
4703 RANGER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THORNTON, TYLER JO 
1320 THRASHER PIKE HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TIXAL CHUC, NOE ANDRES 
47 AVE ROSSVILLE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOMAS-RAMIREZ, JOSUE EGUARDO 
2930 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TURNBOW, TAMRA D 
2214 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063951 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VAUGHN, MIRANDA DENISE 
1809 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA 
4620 SHAWHAN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, TERRI LAYLA 
14717 DAYTON PK SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WILLIAMS, DARRYL MICHAEL 
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

