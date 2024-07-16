Latest Headlines

Collegedale To Expand Greenway Parking Lot

  • Tuesday, July 16, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The city of Collegedale is embarking on a $2,839,385 project that will expand the Collegedale Greenway and the parking lot. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson was not at the meeting but sent an email in support of the project that he had originally opposed, primarily because the lowest bid is $1.399 million over the amount that has been budgeted for it. He has been assured by City Manager Wayon Hines that the overage can come from the city’s fund balance without affecting other projects that have been prioritized by the commissioners. 

Each commissioner voted in favor, with the additional parking taking priority. Many people prefer to walk on that area of the greenway that is flat and parking there gives better access to people who have mobility issues. The larger parking area is also needed for events that the city sponsors at The Commons. The land where it will be built was donated to the city and the donor also paid for a bridge to accommodate the parking lot.

The commissioners all agreed that Collegedale needs to honor the agreement made between the donor and the city and that the price of materials will just continue to increase if constructing it is postponed. The unanimous vote was in favor of moving forward with the expansion. Mayor Morty Lloyd said from experience with organizing events in the past, he knows that if there is not adequate parking, people will not come. Collegedale has competition with other existing venues in the area and even more that will be built in the future, so to meet the needs of hosting events in Collegedale, it is essential to provide parking, he said. 

Director of the airport Ryan Byford received approval to begin making updates to the airport terminal intended to get the airport’s appearance refreshed and out of the 1990’s. Is will start with painting the building inside and out. Newman and Sons won the bid for the work that will cost the city $29,400. 

Jay Jolly, a pilot who has used the Collegedale Municipal Airport for many years, made a presentation of other improvements that he is suggesting that he said could be done through a public/private partnership. It would bring two businesses to the airport- one that would provide a hangar and aircraft management, and another that would provide maintenance for experimental aircraft. This hangar would have a generous number of windows so those outside could look into the hangar, and colors would be used that he said would not project “the look of a penitentiary.” His vision is for the airport to be a gathering place for the community. He estimates the cost for this project to be $4.8 million with 60 percent being private money, 30 percent coming from a TDOT grant and 10 percent from the city. Mr. Jolly said that the city has a tremendous asset that can be an economic engine but it is now underutilized. 

In regular business, on the first of two votes, property at 5243 Little Debbie Pkwy. that was under two zones was rezoned to become entirely MU-TC, (Mixed Use Town Center). The applicant plans to build a 9,600 square foot building that would allow general commercial and restaurant type development. That zoning is compatible with the surrounding properties and approval was recommended by the staff. 

Police Chief Jack Sapp said that the police department has used Trans-Union Tru Lockup in the past, but last year used a subscription to a less expensive service. After one year the officers have asked to return to the TLO subscription which the commissioners approved. It is used to identify, track and locate criminals, suspects and fugitives. 

Chief Sapp also was given authorization to purchase six Dodge Durangos for the police department. Four of them, with the cost of $179,368, will be for patrol officers and two will have V-6 engines, which cost $83,938, and will be used by detectives. 


Latest Headlines
Collegedale To Expand Greenway Parking Lot
  • Breaking News
  • 7/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/16/2024
Fire Causes Significant Damage At Rob's Restaurant & Lounge On Dayton Boulevard
Fire Causes Significant Damage At Rob's Restaurant & Lounge On Dayton Boulevard
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine To Participate In MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars
  • Sports
  • 7/15/2024
Man Arrested In Overdose Death Investigation In Bradley County
Man Arrested In Overdose Death Investigation In Bradley County
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities
Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities
  • Breaking News
  • 7/15/2024
Breaking News
Collegedale To Expand Greenway Parking Lot
  • 7/16/2024

The city of Collegedale is embarking on a $2,839,385 project that will expand the Collegedale Greenway and the parking lot. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson was not at the meeting but sent an email in ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDREWS, ... more

Man Arrested In Overdose Death Investigation In Bradley County
Man Arrested In Overdose Death Investigation In Bradley County
  • 7/15/2024

Connaught Eugene Murphy was arrested on Thursday, following a grand jury indictment on charges of second-degree murder, as well as sell and delivery of schedule 2 drugs, stemming from an overdose ... more

Breaking News
Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities
Phone Of Missing Chattanooga Woman Pinged In 2 Georgia Cities
  • 7/15/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 7/15/2024
Gas Prices Fall 11.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 7/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/15/2024
East Ridge Setting Up Safe Haven Baby Box; Getting New $2,163,598 Fire Truck
  • 7/14/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Trump Picks Another Sycophant For His Vice President
  • 7/16/2024
Standing At An Intersection
  • 7/16/2024
We Need More People To Step Up To Run For Office
  • 7/13/2024
Sports
2024 MLB Draft Central: Vols Lead All Programs With Four Picks On Day One
  • 7/15/2024
Lookouts Allow Seven Unanswered Runs In 7-5 Loss To Shuckers
  • 7/14/2024
Chattanooga FC's Jean Antoine To Participate In MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars
  • 7/15/2024
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
Golf Notebook: Senior Amateur Qualifier Brings Lookout Mountain Club Into Spotlight
  • 7/14/2024
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
Mensah, Marsh Combine To Power Red Wolves Past Kickers
  • 7/14/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Maker Day Returns To The Library Aug. 3 With River City Company
  • 7/15/2024
Jerry Summers: Pistol Pete Is Still King
Jerry Summers: Pistol Pete Is Still King
  • 7/15/2024
3rd Annual Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day July 21
  • 7/15/2024
City Of Red Bank Hosts Community Movie Night
  • 7/15/2024
Entertainment
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns To Choo Choo City
  • 7/13/2024
CSO's 24-25 Season Kicks Off Sept. 26
  • 7/12/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 7/12/2024
Ringgold Playhouse To Open "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change" Musical Beginning July 18
Ringgold Playhouse To Open "I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change" Musical Beginning July 18
  • 7/15/2024
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Announces Auditions On Aug. 20
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Announces Auditions On Aug. 20
  • 7/14/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Trump Picks Another Sycophant For His Vice President
  • 7/16/2024
Dining
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Upcoming Farmers Markets
  • 7/12/2024
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Business/Government
New Voter Guides Available For Hamilton County General Election And State/Federal Primary
  • 7/14/2024
Walker County Arrest Report For July 8-14
  • 7/15/2024
"Shell Casings" Turn Out To Be From Construction Tool - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/15/2024
Real Estate
Financial Literacy 720 Program To Be Held July 19
  • 7/16/2024
Pratt Planning Development Across From Magnolia Farms On East Brainerd Road
  • 7/11/2024
Subdivision With 119 Lots Planned On 78.4 Acres On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/11/2024
Student Scene
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 7/15/2024
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
  • 7/15/2024
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Living Well
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Announces New Board Of Directors For FY25
  • 7/15/2024
Dr. Reed Turpin Joins Center For Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery
Dr. Reed Turpin Joins Center For Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery
  • 7/15/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Elects New Board For 2024-2025
  • 7/12/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
New Hunting Opportunities Offered As Part Of The Georgia DNR Outdoors Beyond Barriers Initiative
New Hunting Opportunities Offered As Part Of The Georgia DNR Outdoors Beyond Barriers Initiative
  • 7/15/2024
Access Changes To A Portion Of North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area Announced
  • 7/12/2024
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
Mill Line Trail Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set For July 17
  • 7/9/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
Deep Roots: After 32 Years Charlene Nash Ends Her Time Tending The Tennessee Aquarium Garden
  • 7/10/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 45: Orange County 2
  • 7/6/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Healthy Skepticism Isn’t A Bad Thing
Bob Tamasy: Healthy Skepticism Isn’t A Bad Thing
  • 7/15/2024
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
Red Back Hymnal Singing Features McCray Dove And Sons
  • 7/11/2024
Youth Recognition Sunday At Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Is July 14
  • 7/12/2024
Obituaries
Imogene “Jean” Ausmus
Imogene “Jean” Ausmus
  • 7/15/2024
Michael "Mike: Joseph Gerlach III
Michael "Mike: Joseph Gerlach III
  • 7/15/2024
Kenneth T. Monds
Kenneth T. Monds
  • 7/15/2024