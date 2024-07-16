Collegedale To Expand Greenway Parking Lot

The city of Collegedale is embarking on a $2,839,385 project that will expand the Collegedale Greenway and the parking lot. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson was not at the meeting but sent an email in support of the project that he had originally opposed, primarily because the lowest bid is $1.399 million over the amount that has been budgeted for it. He has been assured by City Manager Wayon Hines that the overage can come from the city’s fund balance without affecting other projects that have been prioritized by the commissioners.

Each commissioner voted in favor, with the additional parking taking priority. Many people prefer to walk on that area of the greenway that is flat and parking there gives better access to people who have mobility issues. The larger parking area is also needed for events that the city sponsors at The Commons. The land where it will be built was donated to the city and the donor also paid for a bridge to accommodate the parking lot.

The commissioners all agreed that Collegedale needs to honor the agreement made between the donor and the city and that the price of materials will just continue to increase if constructing it is postponed. The unanimous vote was in favor of moving forward with the expansion. Mayor Morty Lloyd said from experience with organizing events in the past, he knows that if there is not adequate parking, people will not come. Collegedale has competition with other existing venues in the area and even more that will be built in the future, so to meet the needs of hosting events in Collegedale, it is essential to provide parking, he said.



Director of the airport Ryan Byford received approval to begin making updates to the airport terminal intended to get the airport’s appearance refreshed and out of the 1990’s. Is will start with painting the building inside and out. Newman and Sons won the bid for the work that will cost the city $29,400.



Jay Jolly, a pilot who has used the Collegedale Municipal Airport for many years, made a presentation of other improvements that he is suggesting that he said could be done through a public/private partnership. It would bring two businesses to the airport- one that would provide a hangar and aircraft management, and another that would provide maintenance for experimental aircraft. This hangar would have a generous number of windows so those outside could look into the hangar, and colors would be used that he said would not project “the look of a penitentiary.” His vision is for the airport to be a gathering place for the community. He estimates the cost for this project to be $4.8 million with 60 percent being private money, 30 percent coming from a TDOT grant and 10 percent from the city. Mr. Jolly said that the city has a tremendous asset that can be an economic engine but it is now underutilized.

In regular business, on the first of two votes, property at 5243 Little Debbie Pkwy. that was under two zones was rezoned to become entirely MU-TC, (Mixed Use Town Center). The applicant plans to build a 9,600 square foot building that would allow general commercial and restaurant type development. That zoning is compatible with the surrounding properties and approval was recommended by the staff.

Police Chief Jack Sapp said that the police department has used Trans-Union Tru Lockup in the past, but last year used a subscription to a less expensive service. After one year the officers have asked to return to the TLO subscription which the commissioners approved. It is used to identify, track and locate criminals, suspects and fugitives.

Chief Sapp also was given authorization to purchase six Dodge Durangos for the police department. Four of them, with the cost of $179,368, will be for patrol officers and two will have V-6 engines, which cost $83,938, and will be used by detectives.

