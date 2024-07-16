Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy

Humane Educational Society announce a collaboration with UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science to provide life-saving care for Niblet, a 2.5-pound Chihuahua puppy with a unique medical condition. This partnership showcases the power of community and innovation in creating a brighter future for animals in need, said officials.

Niblett arrived at HES, capturing the hearts of the staff with his tiny size and vibrant spirit. However, it soon became evident that Niblett had a serious medical condition: hydrocephalus, or "water on the brain," which caused a soft spot on his skull that had not fully fused. This condition made him extremely vulnerable to even minor injuries, posing a threat to his life.



“Our animal services officers were determined to find a solution to protect Niblett,” said Dr. Sarah Callahan, HES director of Veterinary Services. “The condition makes him very susceptible to any kind of injury, so we needed to find a way to safeguard his fragile skull.”

Officer Leigh Stacy recommend that Niblett need a cap. That’s when HES animal services officer Dr. Samantha Blair remembered her connections at UTC. Dr. Blair, who had participated in a National Science Foundation Research Experiences for Teachers program at UTC, reached out to Dr. Bradley Harris, an associate professor in the College of Engineering and Computer Science. Dr. Harris quickly connected her with Dr. Trevor Elliott, a UC Foundation associate professor, and recent graduate Connor Mackey.

“When we realized that we were going to have to make a cap, I immediately thought of my experiences with the 3D printing capabilities at UTC,” Dr. Blair explained. “I called Bradley Harris, and he put me in touch with Dr. Elliott. Dr. Elliott and Connor Mackey were both all in to help Niblett.”

Upon receiving the request, Dr. Elliott and Mackey quickly sprang into action. “As soon as I saw Niblett’s cute little face, I said, ‘We’ve got to help,’” Dr. Elliott recalled. Mr. Mackey, who led the 2024 UTC Rocket Mocs team in winning the 3D Printing Award at the NASA Student Launch competition, was equally enthusiastic. “I knew exactly how to help this dog,” Mr. Mackey said.

The team collaborated with Volkswagen’s Justin Stephens to scan Niblett’s head and create a 3D image. They then developed multiple iterations of protective headgear, ultimately creating a football helmet-like design that Niblett quickly took to.

“It’s amazing what you can do with this kind of manufacturing process,” Mr. Mackey noted. “It was a very simple process of getting a scan and modeling around that. It’s really cool that you can save a dog’s life using these techniques.”

Caroline Smith, HES director of Animal Protection Services, praised the swift and effective teamwork. “This definitely took a lot of collaboration, starting with Dr. Callahan allowing us to pursue this idea,” she said. “We’re so thankful to UTC for stepping in to help. Sometimes in this line of work, you don’t always get happy endings, so it’s wonderful to see everyone come together to help an animal in need.”

Fitting a puppy with protective headgear is uncharted territory for HES, but the team is optimistic about Niblett’s future. “We believe he’s in the best possible place to have a good outcome and the longest life he can in a happy home,” Dr. Callahan said.

This collaboration between HES and UTC exemplifies the impact that innovative solutions and community partnerships can have on the lives of animals. As Niblett continues his journey, he stands as a testament to the extraordinary lengths that dedicated individuals and organizations will go to ensure a brighter future for those in need, said officials.