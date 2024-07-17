Latest Headlines

HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75

  • Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in pursuit of a suspect in a road rage incident, used the PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing car when it was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were advised of an active road rage incident occurring on Lee Highway at approximately 7 a.m. today. Deputies quickly located the two vehicles involved in the incident in the parking lot of a local business located at Old Lee Highway and Apison Pike. 
 
When deputies attempted to intervene, a gold Nissan Armada fled the scene headed west on Apison Pike.
The vehicle turned south on the northbound I-75 North exit ramp traveling the wrong way. Due to the fleeing vehicle traveling South in the Northbound Lane, a Sheriff’s Office deputy forcibly stopped the Armada with his patrol unit utilizing a PIT maneuver before any innocent civilians suffered injury or property damage.  
 
Once the PIT maneuver was conducted, the suspect fled on foot into the nearby woods on the side of the interstate. After a brief struggle, the subject was taken into custody.  The suspect, later identified as Jeremy Jermaine Boston, was discovered to have active warrants out of Hamilton County for aggravated assault and failure to appear. as well as an active warrant out of the City of East Ridge for a drug related offense. 
 
“This suspect clearly showed no regard for the safety of other motorists and the quick action of this deputy in locating and ultimately stopping this vehicle clearly saved lives. My deputies are trained to perform PIT maneuvers effectively, efficiently and professionally. Let me be clear, the HCSO will not tolerate individuals who choose to endanger the public, commit crimes and/or flee from law enforcement. We will remove you from our roadways to protect the citizens we serve,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett. 
 
In addition to the aforementioned warrants, Boston will be charged with the following in connection to this morning’s incident: felony evading, misdemeanor evading, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, drug paraphernalia, wrong way on a one-way street, and speeding (80 mph in a 40 mph zone).
