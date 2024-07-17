Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Launch Of $17 Million Development Project On Chattanooga's Southside

Aslan and FTC Development celebrated the beginning of construction for Central Crossing this week with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

With a total investment of $17 million, the 50,000-square-foot development will include 32 residential condos and up to five commercial units, including a highly anticipated restaurant space.

Aslan, a real estate holdings firm based in Chattanooga, spearheads the project.

"We are delighted that Central Crossing will soon be part of Chattanooga's Southside community. We are eager to join this dynamic neighborhood and contribute to its continued evolution. This building will be unlike any other design in the region," said Matt McGauley, CEO of FTC Development and co-managing general partner of Aslan.

The city of Chattanooga welcomed the announcement, emphasizing the vast need for all types of housing.

"Every city in America is facing an affordable housing crisis, and we need all the new housing we can get, so I’m very happy to see this development launch," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “In the three years since I became mayor, we’ve built more housing than any other three-year period in recorded history. But we still have so much more to do to create a supply of housing that meets the demand. This project brings density and 32 new housing units to land that previously had no housing. It’s a smart use of space in a desirable area that’s walkable and bike-friendly and will provide its residents with the high quality of life so many people are looking for when they buy a home in Chattanooga.”

The power of collective investing made the project possible.

“Over the last 20 years, redevelopment in Chattanooga’s world-renowned downtown has crept eastward, highlighted by an organic, entrepreneurial growth story on the Southside,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “The visionaries behind Aslan continue to make bold bets on the future of our county, and I’m grateful for their leadership.”

The project is situated in the expanding Southside neighborhood, adjacent to the Burnside Apartments and Number Ten Steak House at the intersection of Rossville and Central.

"I am thrilled to see Central Crossing become a part of our vibrant community,” said District 7 City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley in a written statement. “This development is situated at an intersection primed for growth. Central and Rossville are buzzing with activity; restaurants, breweries and fitness facilities are either open or under development. This project will transform the entryway to the Southside at Exit 180A and encourage more businesses to consider this area for investments that bring jobs to the area.”

The project brings together multiple industries to create the final product, promoting economic development and job creation within the community.

"What an exciting time for our District,” said Joe Graham, District 11 County Commissioner. “A large development like this one not only creates immediate jobs in construction but also in a variety of connected industries such as architecture and design. Nearby restaurants will gain business, and more people will visit the area. This development is a catalyst for economic growth, stimulating job creation across multiple sectors and contributing to our community," Graham added.

Building amenities include a fourth-floor covered rooftop terrace featuring an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, TVs, dining and gathering areas and a sunning area. The condos will have ample on-site parking for residents and guests. There are 32 condos available starting in the $400,000s.

Aslan and FTC Development chose ALLY Architecture and Modus Build to bring their vision to life. Builtwell Bank is financing the project.

"As an anchor to the growing neighborhood, Central Crossing's flatiron design emphasizes a modern, clean aesthetic with a bold color palette on the interior court. The functional yet dense program allows for an integrated urban approach to the design," said Dawn Snyder, AIA, architect with Ally Architecture. "The use of contemporary metal facia, simple vertical window patterns with balconettes and a semi-concealed resident’s roof deck on the flatiron corner to provide views and connection to the city from above."