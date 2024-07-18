Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga In 2025

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is announced on Thursday the 2025 gathering of all living Medal of Honor Recipients will be hosted by the Heritage Center in Chattanooga—the birthplace of the Medal of Honor. Presented by Textile Rubber & Chemical Company, the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration will feature a series of public and private events starting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, and will conclude with the highly-anticipated Patriot Award Gala on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

“Chattanooga is widely known for its rich military history and ability to honor the brave men and women who have served our country in uniform,” said Colonel Frank Hughes, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) and chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “We are truly honored to host the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration. This week-long event will provide our community with a unique opportunity to immerse Recipients in the history of the Chattanooga and its historical connections to Medal of Honor, have them visit iconic Chattanooga landmarks and provide countless opportunities for recipients to share their powerful stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism with our community.”

This annual gathering of all living Medal of Honor Recipients is one of the country’s most prestigious and patriotic events. During their time in Chattanooga, recipients and their families will have an opportunity to reunite with each other and share their heroic stories of Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment with local students, veterans, active-duty military and community members. More importantly, the event will allow recipients to make a lasting impact on the Greater Chattanooga community for years to come. The Heritage Center will be releasing additional details on the various events and activities being planned for the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration in the coming months.

“We look forward to bringing the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and all living Medal of Honor Recipients back to the place where it all began on April 12, 1862, with Andrews’ Raid and the Great Locomotive Chase,” said General BB Bell, U.S. Army (Retired) and chairman of the National Advisory Board for the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “The acts of valor on that day and those that followed during the Chattanooga Campaign of the Civil War created an undeniable, historical connection between our City and the Medal of Honor that ultimately established Chattanooga as the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor.”

General Bell continued, “We look forward to creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Recipients and the Greater Chattanooga community—one that will highlight the incredible stories and legacy of all Medal of Honor Recipients and promote our ongoing educational programs that inspire students to live out the six core values to make a difference today and in the future.”

State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood said, “Tennessee is the Volunteer State and is excited to play a role in honoring all of our Medal of Honor Recipients next year, including the Recipients who are closely associated with our area – Raymond Cooley Paul Huff, Desmond Doss, Charles Coolidge and Larry Taylor. The state looks forward to honoring these true American heroes and welcoming them as they gather in Chattanooga and see what makes our community special and unique.”

Hamiton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “It’s fitting that the 2025 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention is coming home to the birthplace of the nation’s highest military honor. We are looking forward to celebrating the legacy of our hometown heroes Larry Taylor and Charles Coolidge as we welcome American heroes from across the country to Hamilton County.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, “I believe that Chattanooga is the most patriotic city in America, which is just one reason we’re so excited so host this event. As the son and grandson of Army veterans, I’m proud of Chattanooga’s military tradition and our special connection to the Medal of Honor. From Veterans Memorial Bridge, to the Medal of Honor Center, to Coolidge Park, our support for veterans is built into the fabric of our city. I know the Medal of Honor recipients will feel right at home here, and they’ll get a warm welcome from every Chattanoogan they meet.”

Hugh Morrow, Chattanooga Tourism Company board vhair, said, "Chattanooga holds a special place in history as home of the first Medals of Honor. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to host Recipients, their families, and supporters from across the nation to our community in 2025 and show our appreciation for their extraordinary sacrifices. The event will draw national attention to our vibrant city and showcase our reputation as a hub of patriotism, innovation, rich cultural history and warm hospitality."

The Heritage Center also announced the Co-Chairs for the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration will be Linda Moss Mines and Lynda Minks Hood, with Chip and Cindy Howalt serving as the honorary chairs. Members of the Chattanooga Leadership Committee will be traveling to San Antonio in early October to attend the 2024 Medal of Honor Celebration where they will accept the official Congressional Medal of Honor Society flag and bring it back to Chattanooga for a special flag raising ceremony at the Heritage Center. This ceremony begins a year-long series of events and activities culminating in the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration and Patriot Gala.

Awarded by the President, in the name of Congress, the Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest award for military valor in action. To date, more than the 41 million Americans have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces since the Civil War. To date, the Medal of Honor has been awarded to 3,519 service members who went above and beyond the call of duty, including 33 Recipients associated with the state of Tennessee.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vince Butler at 423 877-2525 or vince@MOHHC.org. Additional information and future updates on the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration will be posted online at www.MOHHC.org/Celebration. To learn more about the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, please visit www.MOHHC.org.