Latest Headlines

Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga In 2025

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is announced on Thursday the 2025 gathering of all living Medal of Honor Recipients will be hosted by the Heritage Center in Chattanooga—the birthplace of the Medal of Honor. Presented by Textile Rubber & Chemical Company, the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration will feature a series of public and private events starting on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, and will conclude with the highly-anticipated Patriot Award Gala on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

“Chattanooga is widely known for its rich military history and ability to honor the brave men and women who have served our country in uniform,” said Colonel Frank Hughes, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) and chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “We are truly honored to host the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration. This week-long event will provide our community with a unique opportunity to immerse Recipients in the history of the Chattanooga and its historical connections to Medal of Honor, have them visit iconic Chattanooga landmarks and provide countless opportunities for recipients to share their powerful stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism with our community.”

This annual gathering of all living Medal of Honor Recipients is one of the country’s most prestigious and patriotic events. During their time in Chattanooga, recipients and their families will have an opportunity to reunite with each other and share their heroic stories of Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment with local students, veterans, active-duty military and community members. More importantly, the event will allow recipients to make a lasting impact on the Greater Chattanooga community for years to come. The Heritage Center will be releasing additional details on the various events and activities being planned for the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration in the coming months.

“We look forward to bringing the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and all living Medal of Honor Recipients back to the place where it all began on April 12, 1862, with Andrews’ Raid and the Great Locomotive Chase,” said General BB Bell, U.S. Army (Retired) and chairman of the National Advisory Board for the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center. “The acts of valor on that day and those that followed during the Chattanooga Campaign of the Civil War created an undeniable, historical connection between our City and the Medal of Honor that ultimately established Chattanooga as the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor.”

General Bell continued, “We look forward to creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Recipients and the Greater Chattanooga community—one that will highlight the incredible stories and legacy of all Medal of Honor Recipients and promote our ongoing educational programs that inspire students to live out the six core values to make a difference today and in the future.”

State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood said, “Tennessee is the Volunteer State and is excited to play a role in honoring all of our Medal of Honor Recipients next year, including the Recipients who are closely associated with our area – Raymond Cooley Paul Huff, Desmond Doss, Charles Coolidge and Larry Taylor. The state looks forward to honoring these true American heroes and welcoming them as they gather in Chattanooga and see what makes our community special and unique.”

Hamiton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “It’s fitting that the 2025 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention is coming home to the birthplace of the nation’s highest military honor. We are looking forward to celebrating the legacy of our hometown heroes Larry Taylor and Charles Coolidge as we welcome American heroes from across the country to Hamilton County.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, “I believe that Chattanooga is the most patriotic city in America, which is just one reason we’re so excited so host this event. As the son and grandson of Army veterans, I’m proud of Chattanooga’s military tradition and our special connection to the Medal of Honor. From Veterans Memorial Bridge, to the Medal of Honor Center, to Coolidge Park, our support for veterans is built into the fabric of our city. I know the Medal of Honor recipients will feel right at home here, and they’ll get a warm welcome from every Chattanoogan they meet.”

Hugh Morrow, Chattanooga Tourism Company board vhair, said, "Chattanooga holds a special place in history as home of the first Medals of Honor. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to host Recipients, their families, and supporters from across the nation to our community in 2025 and show our appreciation for their extraordinary sacrifices. The event will draw national attention to our vibrant city and showcase our reputation as a hub of patriotism, innovation, rich cultural history and warm hospitality."

The Heritage Center also announced the Co-Chairs for the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration will be Linda Moss Mines and Lynda Minks Hood, with Chip and Cindy Howalt serving as the honorary chairs. Members of the Chattanooga Leadership Committee will be traveling to San Antonio in early October to attend the 2024 Medal of Honor Celebration where they will accept the official Congressional Medal of Honor Society flag and bring it back to Chattanooga for a special flag raising ceremony at the Heritage Center. This ceremony begins a year-long series of events and activities culminating in the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration and Patriot Gala.

Awarded by the President, in the name of Congress, the Medal of Honor is our nation’s highest award for military valor in action. To date, more than the 41 million Americans have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces since the Civil War. To date, the Medal of Honor has been awarded to 3,519 service members who went above and beyond the call of duty, including 33 Recipients associated with the state of Tennessee.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vince Butler at 423 877-2525 or vince@MOHHC.org. Additional information and future updates on the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration will be posted online at www.MOHHC.org/Celebration. To learn more about the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, please visit www.MOHHC.org.

Latest Headlines
Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga In 2025
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Mocs Fan Fest Set For August 4th At Finley
  • Sports
  • 7/18/2024
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State, Federal Primaries, And County General Elections Continues Through July 27
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Police Call Off Search For Man Wanted For Vehicular Homicide
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Commissioner Graham Says Citizens Should Sue The County Over Acre Requirement For STVRs
  • Breaking News
  • 7/17/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNES, ... more

Commissioner Graham Says Citizens Should Sue The County Over Acre Requirement For STVRs
  • 7/17/2024

County Commissioner Joe Graham (District 11) told the County Commission that he will encourage pushback against short-term vacation rental acreage minimums adopted last week for unincorporated ... more

Teenager Drowns At Blue Hole In Soddy Daisy
  • 7/17/2024

A teenager drowned Tuesday near the Blue Hole in Soddy Daisy. The teenager was with three friends when he jumped off a rock. The teen apparently was unable to swim. more

Breaking News
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
  • 7/17/2024
HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75
HCSO Pursing Suspect Uses PIT Maneuver To Stop Vehicle Traveling Wrong Way On I-75
  • 7/17/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/17/2024
Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy
Humane Educational Society And UTC Team Up To Save Rescued Chihuahua Puppy
  • 7/16/2024
Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd
Fire Destroys 1 Home, Extensively Damages A 2nd In East Brainerd
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Ben Daugherty Is Passionate About Our Children's Success
  • 7/17/2024
Why I'm Voting For Tammy Barnes For District 1 School Board
  • 7/17/2024
Sports
Mocs Fan Fest Set For August 4th At Finley
  • 7/18/2024
Impressive Academic Honors Continue For Lee Women's Golf Team
  • 7/17/2024
Mocs Football Preview: Stocked Up Linebackers Room
  • 7/17/2024
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
  • 7/17/2024
Randy Smith: Perfect Game Baseball Takes Global Flavor
Randy Smith: Perfect Game Baseball Takes Global Flavor
  • 7/17/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
  • 7/17/2024
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 17 In Miller Park
  • 7/16/2024
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
Dayton Art League Exhibit & Reception Is July 21
  • 7/16/2024
Entertainment
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
New Series In Miller Park Offers Opportunities To “Take A Break”
  • 7/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
  • 7/17/2024
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
  • 7/17/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Big Bam Boom: Hall & Oates Tribute Band
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Dining
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Glass Farm Nursery Upcoming Farmers Markets
  • 7/12/2024
Business/Government
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
  • 7/18/2024
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
  • 7/18/2024
Disorder Over Unleashed Dog - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/18/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 7/15/2024
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
  • 7/15/2024
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Living Well
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 7/17/2024
2 Charged With Illegal Hunting Activity In Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park
  • 7/17/2024
Travel
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
  • 7/18/2024
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • 7/16/2024
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
Exploring Kentucky: The Farmer And Yew Dell
  • 7/12/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
  • 7/17/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/17/2024
Worship Night 2024 With Stephen McWhirter At Silverdale Baptist Church Set For Sept. 26
  • 7/15/2024
Obituaries
Ann Barfield
Ann Barfield
  • 7/18/2024
Palmetto Beasley
Palmetto Beasley
  • 7/18/2024
Tracy Jones
Tracy Jones
  • 7/18/2024