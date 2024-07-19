Chattanooga Sees Effects Of Global Tech Outage

Hamilton County government is being impacted by the global tech outage.

Chattanooga Airport officials said, "Due to global computer system outages, air travel will be impacted across the world today. Passengers are advised to monitor flights and follow the guidelines and directives of the airline they are traveling with. We thank you for your patience as they work to resolve their issues and for choosing to fly CHA."

Technical services is in the process of restoring systems based on their priority and updates will be provided as they are available, county officials said.

The glitch was also affecting systems at the local courts and the county jail.

CrowdStrike is the U.S. cybersecurity company behind the glitch that affects Microsoft Windows users. CEO George Kurtz said the outage "is not a security incident or cyberattack". The company has issued a solution.



The incident occurred due to an issue with Microsoft Cloud and has affected people around the world. Many air travelers have been stranded as the outage caused problems with Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines.

Due to the global technology outage, local driver services centers in Tennessee may be unable to process transactions. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security will provide updates as information becomes available.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said Friday morning that his office was not able to issue vehicle titles and registrations, but he said staff members were reviewing paperwork as one step that will be out of the way when the applicants come back in.

He said, "County IT is over here working feverishly to try to find a solution to get us back up."

Mr. Knowles said the driver's license service offered by his office was temporarily down.