Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER

7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 505 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE

6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

5751 UPTAIN RD Chattanooga, 374115671

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARTOLON-AGUILAR, OSVIN PAUL

2113 KRIBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BLAKE, KIMBERLY LATRESE

126 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL

611 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36526

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



BLEVINS, CHARLIE DEAN

727 EAST 11TH ST.

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35816Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE MADISON COUNTY ALABAMABROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN2001 S LYERLY ST, APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECARRANZA, CYNTHIA8207 NEW ENGLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCHAVEZ AGUILAR, JULIO CESAEUNKNOWN DOES NOT REMEMBER CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL INQUIRYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWCOOK, GAGE MICHAEL Q412 TANGLEWOOD CT NASHVILLE, 372111457Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECOVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL2804 SIENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONDAVIS, JAMES REID7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFELDER, VERNETTA2500 FRAGGLE ROC CONYERS, 30012Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFREEMAN, KENNETH DEWAYNE1245 POPLAR STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023802Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTGASS, ANTHONY DUSTINHOMELESS WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GONZALEZ, MARCO3221 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHASH, DONALD SHAWN2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HERNANDEZ VELASQUEZ, ELICEO885 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL INQUIRYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE3657 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEVIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEHONORE, STAVEN WARNER5335 NW 106TH DR CORAL SPRINGS, 33076Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112306Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATIONIXCOT, ALEXANDER111 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEJIMENEZ MOROLES, JOHN PAUL1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD F41 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONMALONE, DEAIRRA1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMERRITT, ALBERT EARLHOMELESS WOODVILLE, 75979Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: UTCTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY408 S KELLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMORRIS, JASHUN NYQUAN2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYPASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)NEELY, ALICIA R173 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OILAR, JEFFERY ALEXANDER8426 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213478Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPAYNE, ZOE GRACE7849 LEGACY PARK CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORPHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092316Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYRAMIREZ-GIRON, JULIO CESARUNKOWN EAST RIDGE, 37863Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREYES, JULISA A422 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGSMITH, ALEXIA NATASHA904 N ORCHARD KNOB APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETERRERO, CANDICE MARIE303 GUILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRAN, BINH H7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 926 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGTUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER1514 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARASSMENTWALLER, JEFFREY DAVID9828 BIRCHWOOD PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYWARE, SAUL ADRIAN307 CHAMBER ST UNIT B ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWARMAN, DANIEL PHILLP913 STATE LINE RD APT 803 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEWATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE3018 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTTHOMELESS HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS, CAMERON MICHAEL176 RED HAWK DRIVE DAWSONVILLE, 30534Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE205 BROOK HOLLOW HARRISON, 373419207Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE1100 LA SALLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/15/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, KIMBERLY LATRESE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/27/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BLEVINS, CHARLIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE MADISON COUNTY ALABAMA BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION DAVIS, JAMES REID

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FELDER, VERNETTA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FREEMAN, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/17/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/31/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/02/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE HONORE, STAVEN WARNER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS IXCOT, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JIMENEZ MOROLES, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/11/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MALONE, DEAIRRA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/31/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY MERRITT, ALBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/11/1977

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/16/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORRIS, JASHUN NYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/04/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S) NEELY, ALICIA R

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/14/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/04/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY REYES, JULISA A

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/16/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING SMITH, ALEXIA NATASHA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/13/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAN, BINH H

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/29/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/03/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARASSMENT WARE, SAUL ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/25/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/27/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/10/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILLIAMS, CAMERON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/08/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/21/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



