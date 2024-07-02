Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 505 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE
6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
5751 UPTAIN RD Chattanooga, 374115671
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BARTOLON-AGUILAR, OSVIN PAUL
2113 KRIBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BLAKE, KIMBERLY LATRESE
126 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL
611 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36526
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BLEVINS, CHARLIE DEAN
727 EAST 11TH ST.
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35816
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE MADISON COUNTY ALABAMA
BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN
2001 S LYERLY ST, APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE
8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARRANZA, CYNTHIA
8207 NEW ENGLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHAVEZ AGUILAR, JULIO CESAE
UNKNOWN DOES NOT REMEMBER CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
COOK, GAGE MICHAEL Q
412 TANGLEWOOD CT NASHVILLE, 372111457
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
2804 SIENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DAVIS, JAMES REID
7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FELDER, VERNETTA
2500 FRAGGLE ROC CONYERS, 30012
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FREEMAN, KENNETH DEWAYNE
1245 POPLAR STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN
HOMELESS WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GONZALEZ, MARCO
3221 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HASH, DONALD SHAWN
2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ VELASQUEZ, ELICEO
885 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE
3657 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
HONORE, STAVEN WARNER
5335 NW 106TH DR CORAL SPRINGS, 33076
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112306
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
IXCOT, ALEXANDER
111 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JIMENEZ MOROLES, JOHN PAUL
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD F41 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MALONE, DEAIRRA
1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
HOMELESS WOODVILLE, 75979
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY
408 S KELLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRIS, JASHUN NYQUAN
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
NEELY, ALICIA R
173 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OILAR, JEFFERY ALEXANDER
8426 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213478
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PAYNE, ZOE GRACE
7849 LEGACY PARK CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON
1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092316
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
RAMIREZ-GIRON, JULIO CESAR
UNKOWN EAST RIDGE, 37863
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REYES, JULISA A
422 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
SMITH, ALEXIA NATASHA
904 N ORCHARD KNOB APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE
303 GUILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAN, BINH H
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 926 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
1514 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARASSMENT
WALLER, JEFFREY DAVID
9828 BIRCHWOOD PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
WARE, SAUL ADRIAN
307 CHAMBER ST UNIT B ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WARMAN, DANIEL PHILLP
913 STATE LINE RD APT 803 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE
3018 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
HOMELESS HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILLIAMS, CAMERON MICHAEL
176 RED HAWK DRIVE DAWSONVILLE, 30534
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
205 BROOK HOLLOW HARRISON, 373419207
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE
1100 LA SALLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLAKE, KIMBERLY LATRESE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/27/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLEVINS, CHARLIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE MADISON COUNTY ALABAMA
|
|BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|DAVIS, JAMES REID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|FELDER, VERNETTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FREEMAN, KENNETH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/17/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/31/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HONORE, STAVEN WARNER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|IXCOT, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JIMENEZ MOROLES, JOHN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/11/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MALONE, DEAIRRA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLSAPS, MONICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, JASHUN NYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|NEELY, ALICIA R
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/04/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|REYES, JULISA A
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/16/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
|
|SMITH, ALEXIA NATASHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRAN, BINH H
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/03/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- HARASSMENT
|
|WARE, SAUL ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/25/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/27/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILLIAMS, CAMERON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/01/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|