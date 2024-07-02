Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALACAMANITROH, ESTHER 
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 505 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE 
6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
5751 UPTAIN RD Chattanooga, 374115671 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARTOLON-AGUILAR, OSVIN PAUL 
2113 KRIBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BLAKE, KIMBERLY LATRESE 
126 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLANKENSHIP, CHRISTOPHER EARL 
611 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36526 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

BLEVINS, CHARLIE DEAN 
727 EAST 11TH ST.

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 35816 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE MADISON COUNTY ALABAMA

BROWN, RASHAUN JULIAN 
2001 S LYERLY ST, APT 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARDIN, DEVIN PAIGE 
8994 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARRANZA, CYNTHIA 
8207 NEW ENGLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHAVEZ AGUILAR, JULIO CESAE 
UNKNOWN DOES NOT REMEMBER CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COOK, GAGE MICHAEL Q 
412 TANGLEWOOD CT NASHVILLE, 372111457 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COVINGTON, DESMOND PARNELL 
2804 SIENER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DAVIS, JAMES REID 
7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FELDER, VERNETTA 
2500 FRAGGLE ROC CONYERS, 30012 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FREEMAN, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
1245 POPLAR STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GASS, ANTHONY DUSTIN 
HOMELESS WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

GONZALEZ, MARCO 
3221 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HASH, DONALD SHAWN 
2756 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ VELASQUEZ, ELICEO 
885 DONALDSON RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLLOWAY, DIMETRIS ANTWONE 
3657 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HONORE, STAVEN WARNER 
5335 NW 106TH DR CORAL SPRINGS, 33076 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS 
1213 SANFORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112306 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

IXCOT, ALEXANDER 
111 CULVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JIMENEZ MOROLES, JOHN PAUL 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD F41 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

MALONE, DEAIRRA 
1252 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

MERRITT, ALBERT EARL 
HOMELESS WOODVILLE, 75979 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, BROOKLYN TY ASHA DESHAY 
408 S KELLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORRIS, JASHUN NYQUAN 
2001 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

NEELY, ALICIA R 
173 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OILAR, JEFFERY ALEXANDER 
8426 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213478 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PAYNE, ZOE GRACE 
7849 LEGACY PARK CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

PHILLIPS, MATTHEW JASON 
1501 ROBERTS MILL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PRUDEN, BYRON ZOLTAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374092316 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

RAMIREZ-GIRON, JULIO CESAR 
UNKOWN EAST RIDGE, 37863 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REYES, JULISA A 
422 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL 
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

SMITH, ALEXIA NATASHA 
904 N ORCHARD KNOB APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE 
303 GUILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAN, BINH H 
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 926 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING

TUCKER, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER 
1514 MERRILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARASSMENT

WALLER, JEFFREY DAVID 
9828 BIRCHWOOD PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

WARE, SAUL ADRIAN 
307 CHAMBER ST UNIT B ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARMAN, DANIEL PHILLP 
913 STATE LINE RD APT 803 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE 
3018 ST PAUL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT 
HOMELESS HEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIAMS, CAMERON MICHAEL 
176 RED HAWK DRIVE DAWSONVILLE, 30534 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
205 BROOK HOLLOW HARRISON, 373419207 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILLS, AMIRI NANYELLE 
1100 LA SALLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

