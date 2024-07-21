Latest Headlines

Pair Found With Drugs, Gun In Stolen Vehicle Stopped By Police

  • Sunday, July 21, 2024

Two men are facing charges after running from police and having their vehicle stopped in a PIT maneuver  just after midnight.

At approximately 12:10 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near the 3700 block of South Terrace. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect vehicle sideswiped a motorist traveling in the opposite direction on Shallowford Road. In order to protect the public, deputies executed a PIT maneuver, and the suspect vehicle was immobilized. As the car came to a stop, two passengers fled the vehicle on foot and the driver was taken into custody as he attempted to exit. One of the passengers was arrested after a short foot pursuit and the other passenger was not located.

EMS was called to the scene and transported the passenger as he kept going in and out of consciousness.

The vehicle, a 2016 black Hyundai Sonata, was determined to be stolen and deputies found it contained a 9mm handgun and approximately (17.5) grams of suspected marijuana. 

When arrested, the passenger was in possession of approximately 27 grams of suspected marijuana, one gram of suspected fentanyl and  approximately $3,800 in cash.  The currency was seized.

The driver, Ian Mathis, 22, is being charged with a light law violation, violation of a traffic control device, failing to exercise due care, failure to maintain lane, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, felony reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, theft of property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving on a suspended license and an active warrant for custodial interference.

Upon release from the hospital, the passenger, Marzjahn Rivers-Beach, 24, will be charged with possession of marijuana, possession of fentanyl, evading arrest and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Rivers-Beach also had active Sessions Court warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of drugs for resale, failure to appear, tampering with or fabricating evidence, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed and theft of property.

