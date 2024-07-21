Latest Headlines

Officials React To President Biden's Decision To Not Seek Re-Election

  Sunday, July 21, 2024

Officials were reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement that he will not seek re-election.

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus said, "In 2020, while everyone around me was choosing sides and lining up behind their preferred Democratic candidates for President, I patiently awaited the entry of Vice President Joe Biden into the race. Once Vice President Biden entered the race, I was locked in and vowed that I was Ridin’ with Biden come hell or high water.

"Today, as President Joseph R. Biden announces his intention not to seek re-election, I am saddened but I am forever proud of having supported the man who defeated Donald Trump and restored hope in America. President Biden delivered for the American people on election night in 2020 and every day during his term in office. Our nation is better today because President Biden served.

"The next Democratic President will inherit a historic record of accomplishments to build on. Our party must do everything in its power to ensure that we protect President Biden’s legacy while fighting to make the lives of ordinary people better.

"At this critical moment with so much on the line, we must unite as a party and deliver for the American people. The path ahead is clear. We have one objective and that is to make sure that Donald Trump does not return to the White House. Mr. President, we will carry out the mission and finish the job of building back better."

Tennessee Rep. Diana Harshbarger said, "Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection confirms what I and many of my colleagues have known for years: Joe Biden is unfit to lead.

"Though Democrats and the media have ignored the President’s rapid decline in mental and physical health for months, his decision to drop out of the race is an overt admission of his poor condition and his inability to serve out the rest of his term as President of the United States.

"I could not agree more with President Trump and Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance who have repeatedly said that if Joe Biden is not fit to run for reelection, he is not fit to be commander-in-chief."


Mark Wiedmer: Football Vols May Not Win SEC, But No Way They’re 7th
Home In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon
Home In Sale Creek Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon
John Shearer: Lupton Mills Meadow Park In Lupton City Opens
Mark Wiedmer: Football Vols May Not Win SEC, But No Way They’re 7th
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Randy S. Jones
