Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS

5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795725

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BEITLICH, BRADY DAVID

705 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052823

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BRIDGES, MICHAEL JAMES

209 JARNAGIN AVE Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



COPELAND, MICHAEL A

131 HEATHERWOOD CT NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COTHRON, DAMON LEE

Homeless Chattanooga, 36343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID

1410 JEFFERSON ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FUGATE, COREY TYLER

2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GRAY, JAMES ROBERT

7437 PRIVATE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE2411 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKNOX, CHAD DAVIS101 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LANKFORD, CODY RYLER578 WATSON LOOP PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN3702 SKYLARKT TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARRESTSPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINETHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMORALES, DONALDO702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211168Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213245Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTREYNOSO, JAYME DOMINGO1507 GARRARD STREET COVINGTON, 41011Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONRIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J1611 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER ERIC1160 OLD CAMPBELLTON HWY DOTHAN, 36350Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SAMAYOA SAMAYOA, JUAN DIEGO1435 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON407 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE1916 S HOLLY ST Chattanooga, 374046107Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVILLALVA, ADRIANA8416 OLD CLEVELAND P OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COPELAND, MICHAEL A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COTHRON, DAMON LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/29/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/06/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KNOX, CHAD DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/11/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LANKFORD, CODY RYLER

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MORALES, DONALDO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT REYNOSO, JAYME DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/29/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SAMAYOA SAMAYOA, JUAN DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VEGA, RANDY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VILLALVA, ADRIANA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/26/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





