Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, July 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 
5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER 
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795725 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BEITLICH, BRADY DAVID 
705 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052823 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BRIDGES, MICHAEL JAMES 
209 JARNAGIN AVE Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COPELAND, MICHAEL A 
131 HEATHERWOOD CT NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COTHRON, DAMON LEE 
Homeless Chattanooga, 36343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID 
1410 JEFFERSON ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FUGATE, COREY TYLER 
2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAY, JAMES ROBERT 
7437 PRIVATE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE 
2411 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KNOX, CHAD DAVIS 
101 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LANKFORD, CODY RYLER 
578 WATSON LOOP PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN 
3702 SKYLARKT TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORALES, DONALDO 
702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ 
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211168 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL 
1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213245 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REYNOSO, JAYME DOMINGO 
1507 GARRARD STREET COVINGTON, 41011 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J 
1611 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
1160 OLD CAMPBELLTON HWY DOTHAN, 36350 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SAMAYOA SAMAYOA, JUAN DIEGO 
1435 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON 
407 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
1916 S HOLLY ST Chattanooga, 374046107 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VILLALVA, ADRIANA 
8416 OLD CLEVELAND P OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COPELAND, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTHRON, DAMON LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KNOX, CHAD DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/11/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LANKFORD, CODY RYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MORALES, DONALDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
REYNOSO, JAYME DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SAMAYOA SAMAYOA, JUAN DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VEGA, RANDY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VILLALVA, ADRIANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE




