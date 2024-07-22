Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795725
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BEITLICH, BRADY DAVID
705 ELINOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052823
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BRIDGES, MICHAEL JAMES
209 JARNAGIN AVE Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COPELAND, MICHAEL A
131 HEATHERWOOD CT NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTHRON, DAMON LEE
Homeless Chattanooga, 36343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID
1410 JEFFERSON ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FUGATE, COREY TYLER
2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAY, JAMES ROBERT
7437 PRIVATE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON
3301 PINEWOOD AVE, APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE
2411 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KNOX, CHAD DAVIS
101 NORMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LANKFORD, CODY RYLER
578 WATSON LOOP PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
3702 SKYLARKT TRIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MORALES, DONALDO
702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211168
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POTTER, JOSEPH MICHAEL
1909 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213245
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REYNOSO, JAYME DOMINGO
1507 GARRARD STREET COVINGTON, 41011
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
1611 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
1160 OLD CAMPBELLTON HWY DOTHAN, 36350
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SAMAYOA SAMAYOA, JUAN DIEGO
1435 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON
407 PHOENIX AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
1916 S HOLLY ST Chattanooga, 374046107
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VILLALVA, ADRIANA
8416 OLD CLEVELAND P OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAILEY, AUSTIN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COPELAND, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COTHRON, DAMON LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CREAMER, NICHOLAS DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ENGLAND, NICHOLAS WADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/29/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HAMBRICK, MONTEZ DEWON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|INSCORE, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KNOX, CHAD DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/11/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LANKFORD, CODY RYLER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MATHIS, IAN FITZGERALD RISHAWNN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MORALES, DONALDO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|PINES, ANTONIO DARTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOSO, JAYME DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUTLEDGE, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SAMAYOA SAMAYOA, JUAN DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|SCOTT, VINCENT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SOLOMON, TROY JAMEEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VEGA, RANDY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
- VEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY RECKLESS CONDUCT
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|VILLALVA, ADRIANA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/26/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|