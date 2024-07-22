Aspiring Rapper Pleads Guilty In Slaying Of Man He Rode To The Scene With

A youth who was charged with murder not long after his high school graduation has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Criminal Court.

Daquan Malique Mason received 12 years for attempted second-degree murder and four years for reckless homicide in the slaying Sept. 25, 2022, of 32-year-old Roger Bell.

Mason earlier had gone to court to try to get his bond reduced, and Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson, after watching police video of the shooting, raised it to $650,000.

He said the video showed Mason, who was 19 at the time, firing in the direction of the victim.