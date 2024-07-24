2 Teens Get Reduced Charges In 2022 Slaying Of 21-Year-Old Cleveland Man

Two teens charged in connection with the Sept. 6, 2022, slaying of Chandler Chase Caylor and the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend have pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Jaylor Bell and Leon Abernathy, both now 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Bell got 10 years and Abernathy eight years.

Zion Reeves was sentenced in June to 20 years for second-degree murder. He was 17 at the time of his plea.

Kaleigh Quinn suffered a shattered femur when she was shot during the incident.

Prosecutors said it was a marijuana deal gone bad. They said Caylor had gone to Chattanooga to make the sale.

The victim was a 21-year-old Cleveland, Tn., man who had graduated from Duncan Academy. He received his welding certificate from Cleveland State Community College. He also attended Lake Forest Middle School and Bradley Central High School.

It was said that he "loved the outdoors, swimming, the beach, basketball, football, and soccer, but most of all he loved his family and friends."