Man Who Dropped From Ceiling To Steal 29 Firearms From Cleveland Gun Shop Gets 10-Year Term

An escapee from a mental health facility who went through a ceiling to take 29 firearms from a Cleveland gun store has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison.

Jason Phillip Diaz appeared before Federal Judge Curtis Collier.

The sentencing guideline range for Diaz was 135 months, but the maximum term was 120 months (10 years). Attorney Christopher Meadows argued for the low end of nine years.

However, Judge Collier cited the seriousness of the crime, saying at least one gun made its way to a drug dealer. Diaz traded that gun for fentanyl.

Prosecutor Franklin Clark praised quick action by authorities in soon locating 24 of the guns at a nearby abandoned car wash where Diaz was staying.

He said last Nov. 15 that Diaz made his way into a law office, went through the ceiling and then crawled over above the Gunworks gun shop. He was seen on video dropping down from the ceiling and filling a bag with guns. He then exited out a back door.

Prosecutor Clark said Diaz the day before had left a mental facility where he was being treated.