Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAREFIELD, CHANCE LYNN

3602 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEARDEN, CADE ALLEN

2212 N FORK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOYD, DORIS LARAE

4014 BREAKWATER DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON

915 HARRIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE

4491 PALAMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CARRINGER, JC

920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH

3600 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



COX, LOGAN DAVID

1101 MCCALLIE FERRY RD APT C SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

(PETITION TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB



CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELONEY, DEPRESHIA

4207 WILKESVIEW DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

51 GLATTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



EVANS, RENUS

250 ADLER AVE APT 2 CAMPBELL, 950084717

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUB



HERNANDEZ RUIZ, ESTEBAN

273 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: TBI

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FORGERY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ILES, TARA CHALLIS

204 HILLCREST DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JAMES, KING ALLAH

2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062505

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON

1500 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



JUSTIN, WALTER MASON

579 ALEXIAN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH

2408 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061126

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN

12185 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DASIT, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II



MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN

1225 CHASE MEADOWS CR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER L

3508 CELO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



ROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN

7939 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY

700 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT



SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER

14 TULIP LN APT 6 FORT OGLETHORP, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL PATRICK

5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT UNDER $500

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN

83 ORCAHRD LANE ROSSVILLE, 37431

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE

7834 ROSEMARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STALKING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH, DANIELLE RENAE

145 MOUNTVIEW DR SE HUNTSVILLE, 358036224

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, TRAVIS HOLLIS

5339 GREENBRIAR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV



STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE

6303 WALDEN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



WHITE, JERRY EVERETT

1409 N WINER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37373

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

