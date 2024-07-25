Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, July 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAREFIELD, CHANCE LYNN
3602 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BEARDEN, CADE ALLEN
2212 N FORK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD, DORIS LARAE
4014 BREAKWATER DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
915 HARRIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE
4491 PALAMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARRINGER, JC
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
3600 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COX, LOGAN DAVID
1101 MCCALLIE FERRY RD APT C SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
(PETITION TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB

CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
4207 WILKESVIEW DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
51 GLATTIS DR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, RENUS
250 ADLER AVE APT 2 CAMPBELL, 950084717
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUB

HERNANDEZ RUIZ, ESTEBAN
273 BERRY ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FORGERY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ILES, TARA CHALLIS
204 HILLCREST DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JAMES, KING ALLAH
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062505
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
1500 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

JUSTIN, WALTER MASON
579 ALEXIAN WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 75 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
2408 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061126
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN
12185 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DASIT, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
1225 CHASE MEADOWS CR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER L
3508 CELO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

ROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN
7939 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY
700 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT

SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER
14 TULIP LN APT 6 FORT OGLETHORP, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL PATRICK
5411 WINNIESPAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT UNDER $500
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
83 ORCAHRD LANE ROSSVILLE, 37431
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE
7834 ROSEMARY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STALKING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, DANIELLE RENAE
145 MOUNTVIEW DR SE HUNTSVILLE, 358036224
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, TRAVIS HOLLIS
5339 GREENBRIAR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
6303 WALDEN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

WHITE, JERRY EVERETT
1409 N WINER DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

