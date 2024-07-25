Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAREFIELD, CHANCE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, DORIS LARAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, JOSHUA ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CARRINGER, JC
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/13/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHRISTIAN, BRITTNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/01/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|COX, LOGAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- (PETITION TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUB
|
|CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DELONEY, DEPRESHIA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, RENUS
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/20/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|GREEN, CHARLIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SUB
|
|HERNANDEZ RUIZ, ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/17/1992
Arresting Agency: TBI
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FORGERY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|ILES, TARA CHALLIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JAMES, KING ALLAH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|JUSTIN, WALTER MASON
Age at Arrest: 75
Date of Birth: 01/10/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LAWSON, STEVEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCGEE, RANDALL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
- FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST POSSESSION OF SYNTHETIC
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
|
|MURRELL, JODY EUDEAN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/04/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SANDERS, TIFFANY LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHIRLEY, CHANCE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHROPSHIRE, QUENTRELL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT UNDER $500
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SILVERS, CHRISTIAN BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/31/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLEDGE, DONALD CONDRIDGE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, DANIELLE RENAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TRAVIS HOLLIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
|
|STUDIMIRE, TANEKA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/06/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WHITE, JERRY EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2024
Charge(s):
|