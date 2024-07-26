Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BACKSTROM, SHAUN WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

BRADLEY, MILLARD DEAN
104 LONGWOOD STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BRIGHT, RYAN DOUGLAS
3869 HIDDEN VALLEY RD NW CLEVELAND, 373122044
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064427
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CLARK, ARIANNA TAYLOR
9118 BERKSHIRE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
2006 SOUTH LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN
2631 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMILTON, ROBBIN ANN
249 AUSTIN ROAD DUNLAP, 37227
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE
4382 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434729
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HILT, CAMRON DEQUAN
3207 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
226 INTEGRA VISTAS DR.

BUILDING, APT. 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUTCHINSON, JESSE LEWIS
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAURELL, MICHAEL ANTONY
1128 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEE, CHARLES EDWARD
7519 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGHEE, THEODORE ROSSEVELT
5048 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, WILLIAM CODY
7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SHARP, SANDRA JEAN
409 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SHAVER, SARAH ESTER
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JONATHAN DAVID
9309 STATE STREET OOLTEWAH, 373638993
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
1623 HICKORY PL CHATTANOOGA, 374042121
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION PROTECTION ORDER

TUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB
458 LYES RD SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ-SANTIZO, PEDRO FERNANDEZ
4115 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, LOGAN BRIAN
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

WYATT, BRITTANY MICHELLE
8901 HERITAGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

