Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BACKSTROM, SHAUN WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
1904 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
1705 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063010
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
BRADLEY, MILLARD DEAN
104 LONGWOOD STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRIGHT, RYAN DOUGLAS
3869 HIDDEN VALLEY RD NW CLEVELAND, 373122044
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064427
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CLARK, ARIANNA TAYLOR
9118 BERKSHIRE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
2006 SOUTH LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EBERHARDT, TERRANCE LAGAN
2631 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMILTON, ROBBIN ANN
249 AUSTIN ROAD DUNLAP, 37227
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE
4382 DELASHMITT RD HIXSON, 373434729
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
HILT, CAMRON DEQUAN
3207 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY EVADING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
226 INTEGRA VISTAS DR.
BUILDING, APT. 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOUSE, JARRETT JERMAINE
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042509
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUTCHINSON, JESSE LEWIS
1337 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAURELL, MICHAEL ANTONY
1128 O GRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEE, CHARLES EDWARD
7519 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGHEE, THEODORE ROSSEVELT
5048 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, WILLIAM CODY
7437 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SHARP, SANDRA JEAN
409 N HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SHAVER, SARAH ESTER
7710 E BRAINERD RD APT 815 CHATTANOOGA, 374215901
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JONATHAN DAVID
9309 STATE STREET OOLTEWAH, 373638993
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SUTTON, SHAMIRACLE LATICE
314 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114830
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
1623 HICKORY PL CHATTANOOGA, 374042121
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION PROTECTION ORDER
TUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB
458 LYES RD SOUTH EAST CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELASQUEZ-SANTIZO, PEDRO FERNANDEZ
4115 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, LOGAN BRIAN
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
WYATT, BRITTANY MICHELLE
8901 HERITAGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|BACKSTROM, SHAUN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENN, DEMETRIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRIGHT, RYAN DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BYRD, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/12/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DUR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN
|
|CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMILTON, ROBBIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/10/1958
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARVEY, JUSTICE REECE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILT, CAMRON DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/17/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HODGE, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/18/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HUTCHINSON, JESSE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 01/18/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAURELL, MICHAEL ANTONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LEE, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCGHEE, THEODORE ROSSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/15/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLER, WILLIAM CODY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SHARP, SANDRA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/12/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SHAVER, SARAH ESTER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|SMITH, JONATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/15/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION PROTECTION ORDER
|
|TUCCUARONE, CRAIGE CALEB
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VELASQUEZ-SANTIZO, PEDRO FERNANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, LOGAN BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WYATT, BRITTANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/25/2024
Charge(s):
|