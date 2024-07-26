Latest Headlines

Local Leaders Reveal The Future Of The Riverfront Parks

  • Friday, July 26, 2024

Local leaders on Friday morning revealed a future plan for parks at the Chattanooga riverfront.

Officials said, "Over the past year, thousands of residents have shared their hopes and desires for the Riverfront Parks, the collection of greenspaces, including Ross’ Landing, that runs between the Tennessee River and Riverfront Parkway near the Aquarium. Through an extensive community-wide planning process, the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, along with River City Company and the Chattanooga Design Studio, have created a plan to build upon the legacy of the iconic Riverfront Parks to create a place where everyone can play and be active year-round."

Last summer, River City Company shared three conceptual designs for the Riverfront Parks and has been soliciting the community’s response since then through open houses, focus groups and stakeholder input sessions. The expert consultant teams identified specific features from each of the designs that were most important to community members.

The plan presented is "a combination of the best of all three.  To ensure the next iteration of the Riverfront Parks reflects the community desires, guiding principles have been established. These include honoring history, connecting district corridors, enhancing the ecology, providing shade and soften spaces, and using inspiration from a “southern porch” for the parks."

Former Mayor Bob Corker said, “When I was mayor in the early 2000s, our community came together in an unprecedented way to launch a public and private initiative that totally transformed our waterfront in just 35 months. Two decades later, it is time to take the next step. I am grateful to River City Company and our two Mayors for building upon our city’s unique waterfront history, for listening to the public’s desires for this unique space, and for believing that our community can always aim higher.”

Emily Mack, president and CEO of the River City Company, said, “While our Riverfront Parks are in the heart of our city, they are not widely used outside of a handful of large-scale events each year. Our community clearly told us that they want this to change. This plan provides the opportunity to enhance large-scale events with infrastructure upgrades and amenities but also create a place that you would want to visit with your family on a summer afternoon.” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

The plan proposes enhancements from just west of the Olgiati Bridge to the edge of Ross’ Landing to the east. Each distinct area of the larger park is presented as a unique “Porch”.

Memorial Porch

A new space will be provided to honor local and national heroes. Memorial statues and spaces for reflection will be incorporated. A new loading zone will be added under Olgiati Bridge to serve as an ADA accessible drop-off.

Recreation Porch

Taking inspiration from other cities that have reclaimed underpasses for recreational use, a series of sports courts will provide space for pickleball, basketball, biking, and roller skating.

Everyday Porch

Features will include shaded swings, tables with chairs and other places to relax and gather. A signature one-of-a-kind structure will become the centerpiece for a new playground along with formalizing the hillside play where many slide down the hill with cardboard today. A new watercraft launch will be installed along with riverside perches for people to have easier access to the river. The loading zone on Riverfront Parkway could also be utilized for boat drop-off before launching.

Civic Porch

The Chattanooga Green will be improved with trees, places to sit under shade, and extensive underground infrastructure enhancements to improve drainage, electric and water hookups, and places for food trucks to access easily. This will all enhance both large-scale events and everyday enjoyment of the park.

Ross’ Landing will be home to a new iconic pavilion structure that will serve multiple purposes. Every day, it will provide shade for new seating, and incorporate dynamic lighting to brighten the area in the evening. During large events, the pavilion will be designed to accommodate high-quality sound and light systems. An amenities station west of the pavilion will house a ranger station, public restrooms, and storage space. The Chattanooga

The Pier will receive new lighting and seating sections.

Cultural Porch

The area across the street from the Tennessee Aquarium is set to become a storytelling trail, showcasing our local cultures and history. Potential enhancements, such as new features, may be introduced to enrich the experience. A grab-and-go style café is proposed at the edge of the park, but additional food and beverage options will be explored through a feasibility study conducted by Hamilton County leadership.

Throughout the parks, a refreshed and identifiable Riverwalk allows for easy navigation. Traffic calming measures will also be added on Riverfront Parkway, it was stated.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Chattanooga’s Riverfront is iconic. But it needs to be updated. The plans unveiled by River City Company would add new green spaces, recreation areas and gathering places that can be enjoyed by Chattanoogans and visitors alike. These upgrades to the Riverfront will complement the plans for a new mixed-use neighborhood on Hawk Hill, the site of the current Lookouts Stadium. This is another step forward in our journey to become America’s first National Park City.”

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “Two decades after the Chattanooga riverfront was redesigned to international acclaim, we have an opportunity to make it more inviting and engaging for local families and visitors alike. As new developments draw interest to the west and the south of downtown, we should refuse to allow our strengths to become weaknesses. Ross’ Landing is the crown jewel of our region and it’s encouraging to see a bold vision coming together for its future.”

The next steps in the planning process are to create design and engineering documents. Technical teams of local and regional experts will guide the design process to select materials and identify exact locations for installations. The types of materials selected, and the engineering documents will provide an overall cost for all renovations to be complete. The timeline for the first phase of construction is anticipated to commence after the Head of the Hooch in November 2025, with completion for phase one in 2026.

“We are beyond grateful that both Hamilton County and City leadership have placed funds in their 2025 budgets to support the work for design, engineering and additional feasibility studies,” said Ms. Mack. “We anticipate that this plan will provide the opportunity for the community to come together once again to create a destination enjoyed by millions annually.”

The “Evolving our Riverfront Parks” plan spawned from the ONE Riverfront plan which outlined eight priorities for the Riverfront District. 

Project website: https://www.riverfrontparkscha.com/

Renderings of the future of the parks can be found here.

Latest Headlines
Mayor Kelly Asks Chattanoogans To Participate In Police Chief Survey
  • Breaking News
  • 7/26/2024
Local Leaders Reveal The Future Of The Riverfront Parks
  • Breaking News
  • 7/26/2024
Vescovi Signs With BAXI Manresa To Begin Pro Career
Vescovi Signs With BAXI Manresa To Begin Pro Career
  • Sports
  • 7/26/2024
Lookouts Rained Out Thursday Night
  • Sports
  • 7/26/2024
Lee Baseball Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award
  • Sports
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga Athletics Promote Evan Wilson To Director Of Sports Medicine
  • Sports
  • 7/25/2024
Breaking News
Chattanoogan.com Celebrating 25th Anniversary; Giving Away Historic Local Map
  • 7/27/2024

Chattanoogan.com is turning 25, and part of the celebration will be a contest to give away an historic local map. Our online newspaper was established Sept. 1, 1999, and continues providing ... more

New County Audit Panel Focuses On Leave Time In Criminal Court Clerk Office
  • 7/25/2024

As one of its first tasks, the new Hamilton County Audit Committee said it will hold County Auditor Chris McCollough accountable to untangle a web of unaccrued paid time off in the county’s criminal ... more

Ross Pitcairn Resigns As City Public Works Administrator, Jerramy “Jay” Wood Named Interim
  • 7/25/2024

Ross Pitcairn has informed Mayor Tim Kelly that he will be stepping down from his position as Public Works Administrator, effective in two weeks. Jerramy “Jay” Wood, who currently serves as ... more

Breaking News
Pair Charged With Stealing Items From Cleveland Church
Pair Charged With Stealing Items From Cleveland Church
  • 7/25/2024
Man Shot By Former Girlfriend On North Hickory Street
  • 7/25/2024
Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2024
  • 7/25/2024
Some Soddy Daisy Residents Riled About Planned Cement Plant; Owner Says It Is Ideal Site
Some Soddy Daisy Residents Riled About Planned Cement Plant; Owner Says It Is Ideal Site
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
  • 7/25/2024
Opinion
Airport Inn Part 2
  • 7/24/2024
School Attendance Is Critical For Success
  • 7/25/2024
Top Ten Reasons Why Patsy Hazlewood Is An Anti-Parental Rights Candidate - And Response (3)
  • 7/24/2024
It's All About The Cusp - And Response
  • 7/24/2024
Statement From Walker County Democratic Party
  • 7/22/2024
Sports
Lookouts Rained Out Thursday Night
  • 7/26/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Former UTC Big Man Jake Stephens Makes His Star Turn In The Basketball Tournament
Mark Wiedmer: Former UTC Big Man Jake Stephens Makes His Star Turn In The Basketball Tournament
  • 7/25/2024
Vescovi Signs With BAXI Manresa To Begin Pro Career
Vescovi Signs With BAXI Manresa To Begin Pro Career
  • 7/26/2024
UTC Alum Stephan Jaeger On Paris Golf Stage
UTC Alum Stephan Jaeger On Paris Golf Stage
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga FC Hosts Orlando City B Saturday
  • 7/25/2024
Happenings
Doug Daugherty: Brainerd Cowboys
  • 7/25/2024
Jerry Summers: You Missed It? Scopes
Jerry Summers: You Missed It? Scopes
  • 7/25/2024
Empower To Motivate Community Change (E2mc2) Launches Initiatives To Foster Civic Engagement In Chattanooga
  • 7/25/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Summoning Bell
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Summoning Bell
  • 7/25/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 7/25/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 7/25/2024
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall July 26
  • 7/23/2024
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/23/2024
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
New Jewel Awards Recognizes Local Schools And Their Performing Arts
  • 7/23/2024
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
Electronic Artist From Dayton Has Single Pre-Release For Upcoming Album
  • 7/19/2024
Opinion
Airport Inn Part 2
  • 7/24/2024
School Attendance Is Critical For Success
  • 7/25/2024
Top Ten Reasons Why Patsy Hazlewood Is An Anti-Parental Rights Candidate - And Response (3)
  • 7/24/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Seasonal Employment Changes Impact June County Unemployment Rates
Seasonal Employment Changes Impact June County Unemployment Rates
  • 7/25/2024
June Unemployment Rates Rise In Georgia Regional Commissions As Seasonal And Student Workers Enter The Summer Job Market
  • 7/25/2024
Dalton’s Unemployment Rate Rises As Seasonal And Student Workers Enter The Summer Job Market
  • 7/25/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Ensuring Success In Every Step Of Home Buying
  • 7/24/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 18-24
  • 7/25/2024
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
GNTC Basic POST Certification Class Graduation Held July 22
  • 7/25/2024
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
Lee University Prof Elected TATS President
  • 7/25/2024
Chattanooga State Students Win Medals At National SkillsUSA Competition In Atlanta
  • 7/24/2024
Living Well
Red Sand Project Aug. 1 To Raise Awareness Of Human Trafficking
  • 7/25/2024
Mayor's Council On Disability Celebrates 34th Anniversary Of Passage Of The ADA
  • 7/25/2024
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, East Hamilton Construction Progressing On Campus Expansion
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence, East Hamilton Construction Progressing On Campus Expansion
  • 7/24/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
  • 7/20/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Catalog Addiction
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Catalog Addiction
  • 7/25/2024
“Evolving Our Riverfront Parks” Reveal Scheduled For July 26 At Ross's Landing
  • 7/25/2024
Hamilton County Parks And Recreation Seeks Community Input Naming New Disc Golf Course
  • 7/23/2024
Travel
Tennessee Tourism Breaks $30 Billion In Visitor Spending In 2023, Creating A Record Tax Benefit For Tennesseans
  • 7/23/2024
An Intro To Industry: McDonald Mill And Dam
  • 7/19/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Patiently Pondering Our Perpetual Lack Of Patience
Bob Tamasy: Patiently Pondering Our Perpetual Lack Of Patience
  • 7/25/2024
'The End Times And Last Days' Is The Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 7/24/2024
Swanee River Boys Had Strong Chattanooga Ties
Swanee River Boys Had Strong Chattanooga Ties
  • 7/24/2024
Obituaries
Hugh “Ken” Kendall III
Hugh “Ken” Kendall III
  • 7/25/2024
Cecile Hachez Grubb
Cecile Hachez Grubb
  • 7/25/2024
Gerald Ray Bryant
Gerald Ray Bryant
  • 7/24/2024