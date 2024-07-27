Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/30/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ALLEY, JACQUELINE L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/11/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
|
|BURTON, TEVIN DERONDO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAMERON, DEDRIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/09/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000
|
|CLARK, INDIA ARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/16/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|COLLIER, CORDELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/01/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DERAE, MICHAEL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/27/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELSTON, WILLIAM R
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HENDRIX, DESEAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/04/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HERNANDEZ, SANTOS ISAIAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/01/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|HUGHES, ERVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/08/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, JEFFERY DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LACY, DERRICK ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|LANDMAN, GEQUUAN DASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/04/1968
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MENIFEE, LATREL J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, STEVEN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SMITH, CLARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SMITH, JASMINE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/16/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|UNDERWOOD, ORLANDES CORTES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, BARBARA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|