Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, July 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEY, JACQUELINE L
9429 BAYVIEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL
2315 EAST TRI CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER
824 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

BURNOM, KELVIN
8938 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CAMERON, DEDRIC DEWAYNE
927 FORT WOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032316
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE
4825 NORTH WIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000

CLARK, INDIA ARIE
1815 WALDING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN
5685 HYACINTH LN OOLTEWAH, 373635101
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

COLLIER, CORDELLE
4748 FOREST WOOD LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS
414 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST

DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY
1414 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DERAE, MICHAEL ALAN
11311 E BRAINERD RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO
6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELSTON, WILLIAM R
1421 STRATTON PL DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRIX, DESEAN ANTHONY
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Homeless Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INDECENCY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHES, ERVIN DEWAYNE
504 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, JEFFERY DALE
HOMELESS CYPRESS INN, 38452
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LANDMAN, GEQUUAN DASHON
4610 PLAZA HILLS LN APT C4 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
5535 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
2217 DAVENPORT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063828
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
2711 CHAD RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MENIFEE, LATREL J
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MORGAN, STEVEN JOSEPH
1000 WEST 1ST AVE APT 6 LENIOR CITY, 37771
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
305 KINGSRIDGE BLVD TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE
1409 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063316
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE
530 OMEGA DR WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANDRIDGE, JOEL
2010 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042628
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN
350 WHASHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374057320
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

SMITH, CLARA ANN
2217 HOLLYWOOD LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMITH, JASMINE PATRICE
2300 WILSON STREET APT 8G CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $1000

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 Hollister Rd Signal Mountain, 373771529
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE
4216 SHADY OAK DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TALLENT, KYLA MCKENZIE
660 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA
4228 FORREST PLAZA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

UNDERWOOD, ORLANDES CORTES
1916 SHARP ST Chattanooga, 374041436
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE
727 EAST 11TH STRET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

WILSON, BARBARA
2441 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

