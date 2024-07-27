Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALLEY, JACQUELINE L

9429 BAYVIEW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL

2315 EAST TRI CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

9060 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER

824 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000



BURNOM, KELVIN

8938 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ABEL, BENJAMIN SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/30/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLEN, JULLIAN QUINN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLEY, JACQUELINE L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BALTAZAR GABRIEL, VICTOR NOEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRUCE, CORNEILOUS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/11/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000 BURTON, TEVIN DERONDO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAMERON, DEDRIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/09/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/06/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $1000 CLARK, INDIA ARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/16/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

COFFEY, QUINTEN VAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS COLLIER, CORDELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, CHRISTOFFER KORIMELIUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/01/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST DANIELS, TAMARA QUANTAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DERAE, MICHAEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/27/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ELSTON, WILLIAM R

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HENDRIX, DESEAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/04/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HERNANDEZ, SANTOS ISAIAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/01/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE HUGHES, ERVIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/08/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, JEFFERY DALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) LANDMAN, GEQUUAN DASHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/04/1968

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MENIFEE, LATREL J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MORGAN, STEVEN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT REDMAN, WHITNEY LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SMITH, CLARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/05/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SMITH, JASMINE PATRICE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY STEWART, JUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/14/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THACKER, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) TURPEINEN, ANGELA LINEA

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) UNDERWOOD, ORLANDES CORTES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER WARDELL, JEFFERY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WILSON, BARBARA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



