Man Who Drowned At Dalton's Haig Mill Lake Park Was Ivan Gonzalez Of Calhoun, Ga.

  • Sunday, July 28, 2024
The 26-year-old man who drowned at Haig Mill Lake Park in Dalton has been identified as Ivan Gonzalez of Calhoun, Ga.

Personnel and water craft from the Department of Natural Resources, Gordon County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol Dive Team assisted Dalton personnel with a search for the victim.

Authorities said, "Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that the man was with his brother-in-law using kayaks on the water.

The victim had apparently taken off his life jacket while near a dock on the lake near the northern dam.
For reasons that aren’t yet fully clear, at some point the victim swam out into the lake, possibly trying to retrieve a kayak that had drifted away. The victim reportedly became tired and began calling for help. He eventually fell beneath the surface of the water.

A person who was fishing on the other side of the lake made a 911 call at 7:02 p.m. to call for help. When first responders from the the Dalton Fire Department’s nearby Station 3 arrived there was no sign of the victim."


There is no indication of any foul play in the incident, authorities said.
Judge Won't Allow Federal Agent In Canada To Give Video Testimony
Man With Prior Cocaine Prison Term Arrested Again By Federal Authorities
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
Judge Won't Allow Federal Agent In Canada To Give Video Testimony
Man With Prior Cocaine Prison Term Arrested Again By Federal Authorities
Inmate Charged With Smuggling Fentanyl Into Hamilton County Jail
Randy Smith: SEC Preview Part III
Life With Ferris: Bob Wright Retires With Thanks To Those Who Helped Him
Patriots Attend Sold-Out 10th Anniversary American Heroes Dinner
Niña And Pinta Replica Ships To Visit Chattanooga On Oct. 18
Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame Inducts New Members
Best Of Grizzard: National Economy 2024
Opportunities For Arts And Crafts Vendors At Cohutta Song Fest Oct. 18-19
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Mike Farris And The Fortunate Few Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
CNE Appoints Steven Light As VP Of Lending And Operations
Girls Inc. Has Girl Start Academy Graduation And Back-To-School Bash
Gamma Chapter Psi State TN Kappa Kappa Iota Donates School Supplies
Chattanooga State To Honor Erlanger President And CEO Jim Coleman At Dinner Of Firsts
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
Remembering Chattanooga Police Sergeant Dennis Pedigo
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
5th Annual Paddle For PanCAN 5K Is Sept. 14
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Chattanooga Funeral Director Recalls Time At Historic Dallas Church That Burned
Freddie Marie Morrison
John “Toney” Lewis
Cynthia Harris
