Man Planning Cement Operation On Igou Ferry Road Lays Out "Misconceptions" About Project

  • Sunday, July 28, 2024
A businessman planning a concrete operation on Igou Ferry Road has laid out "misconceptions" about the project.
 
The rezoning case goes before the County Commission on Wednesday. 
 
Darrell Jones said, "I'd like to address the concrete plant concerns that I have seen. I am the person that has requested the rezoning from M2 (currently) to M1 across the street from Sequoyah Nuclear Plant.
 
"There seems to be a lot of misconceptions and valid concerns regarding what we are intending to do at that site, so I thought I would give some better details. I can completly understand having concerns over our operations, health, property, environment and peace.
 
"Let me address our intended operations first. We would like to put a dry batch plant on site. This plant is nothing more than a device that weighs rock, sand, cement, and water to proper ratios and puts each in a truck. It is debatable if this mobile plant is even a concrete plant as it doesn't make concrete. Many jurisdictions do not even require zoning/permitting for it as it's mobile, and again does not make concrete. The concrete is mixed in the trucks en route.
 
"There are plants that do the mixing, but this is not one. There has been more concrete made onsite at the nuclear plant across the street than we would probably produce in 100 years.
 
"Another point, is there is a big difference between a cement plant (as I see many references of us doing). Cement is an ingredient in concrete. Cement production is much different.
 
"Concerns over health, which I believe to be the highest importance, I'll address. There is not doubt that cement can be hazerdous and needs proper procedures. No different that electricity in your house, gas going into your cars, or many other items within normal houses with daily usage. There are many best practices policies that we will follow.
 
"Unlike many older cement silos (where cement dust is stored and placed by tanker trucks), ours have the best filtration systems available, so as they are being filled under pressure, it controls the quality of potentially powderous air that is being pushed out of the silo. When cement powder is being batched into the truck, there is a large rubber sleeve that is going into the truck and being met with water inside the mixer on the truck.
 
"This industry is highly regulated from federal, state, and local agencies to protect the environment, employees, and peoples' health.
 
"In regards to property, we feel this is extremely unlikely and that there will no effect on values or damages done. In the highly unlikely event that damaged property occurs, we would be responsible for it. It would not make sense for us to do something that creates damage caused to others and the liability of it.
 
"The closest resident to this is approximately 650 feet away, with only four residences within 1,000 feet. This is also through thick tree lines. Where the plant is proposed will not be visible by another person's home.
 
"In relativity to other local concrete plants, there appears that there are dozens within 1,000 feet, with the closest being 150-200 feet.
 
"For concerns over the environment, we will meet and exceed all regulations in place for all the regulating officials - in addition to what we are required to do. I think there were some good points brought up regarding dust from trucks entering and leaving the property from a gravel road. In response to those criticizems, I will be concreting the drive and plant loading area.
 
"For our waste water from cleanouts of trucks, we will build a concrete catch basin for the entire concrete surface and for the trucks to empty into.
 
"For concerns over peace, which we all have a right to, our plant operates at approximately 75-80 decibels. The loudest part of the operation is the concrete mixer trucks, which are no different than all other modern commercial trucks, which are also regulated on decibel caps. They do not have jake brakes, and the muffler keeps them quiet as possible.
 
:"When trucks come in/out, they will exit/enter onto Igou Ferry Road facing the nuclear plant, and will be turning left, then left again onto Sequoyah Road.
 
I lived across from Sequoyah for a few years, This will most certainly be much less noisy and less of a nuisance. With the amount of trucks going into and out of Sequoyah Nuclear Plant each day, I'd suggest you won't even know we are there beside seeing our trucks on the roads in passing.
 
"If there is something I have missed or need more explation, please feel free to message me. I will be happy to give you any info that I have as long as it's done in a civil and mutually respecful manner."
Also, I would like to say that I completly understand the high level of community concern. I would be the same way, that is why I have opened up dialog. Im sorry I have not addressed many of these things publically already. I also understand not wanting change. Even though we may be on opposite sides of wanting this right now, we are determined to still be good neighbors to you. No doubt most things are not wanted on the front end (neighborhoods, development, etc) but in 1, 3, or 5 years after many people get the benefit of . Compeition is a good thing, I believe, in society. It helps keep pricing lower, and quality higher. This will also create good paying jobs for those interested. The one thing in business that always holds true, if its not needed, it will not be there very long. I hope to be serving you on your homes and job sites with a unique model we will be going to market with. Unlike many large industries/business that operate in this industry, if there is a concern or issue, you can reach out to me directly and we will come to a reasonable resolve.
