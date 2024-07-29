Man Who Drowned At Dalton's Haig Mill Lake Park Was Ivan Gonzalez Of Calhoun, Ga.

The 26-year-old man who drowned at Haig Mill Lake Park in Dalton has been identified as Ivan Gonzalez of Calhoun, Ga.Personnel and water craft from the Department of Natural Resources, Gordon County Fire Rescue and the Georgia State Patrol Dive Team assisted Dalton personnel with a search for the victim.Authorities said, "Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that the man was with his brother-in-law using kayaks on the water.The victim had apparently taken off his life jacket while near a dock on the lake near the northern dam.For reasons that aren’t yet fully clear, at some point the victim swam out into the lake, possibly trying to retrieve a kayak that had drifted away. The victim reportedly became tired and began calling for help. He eventually fell beneath the surface of the water.A person who was fishing on the other side of the lake made a 911 call at 7:02 p.m. to call for help. When first responders from the the Dalton Fire Department’s nearby Station 3 arrived there was no sign of the victim."There is no indication of any foul play in the incident, authorities said.