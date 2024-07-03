County Battle Over STVRs Not Over After All; Helton Offers 1-Acre "Compromise"

The county battle over short term vacation rentals (STVRs) is not over after all.

County Commissioner Lee Helton on Wednesday offered a "compromise" in which new STVR operators would have to own at least an acre in residential sections and two acres in agricultural zones in the unincorporated county. There would also have to be a minimum side-by-side buffer from another rental of at least 50 feet.

Commissioner Helton, who was among six commissioners voting on June 5 against banning the rentals altogether in residential sections, said, "It's an imperfect resolution, but it gives a little elbow room."

In favor at the June 5 vote were Gene-o Shipley, Ken Smith, Steve Highlander, Chip Baker and Jeff Eversole. Against the STVR curbs were Joe Graham, Greg Beck, Warren Mackey, David Sharpe, Mike Chauncey and Commissioner Helton.

Commissioner Baker on Wednesday called it "a great compromise."

Commissioner Graham, an outspoken STVR advocate, said, "We have beat this horse until it is just black and blue and dead."

He said the measure "impedes on property rights again."

Commissioner Graham said only about 70 persons have applied for STVRs out in the county. He said a full supply of the rentals is needed to give housing alternatives to the large number of tourists the city gets. He said, "There really is a high need there. It's a neat option."

He said he and his wife just went on a beach trip and stayed in an STVR. He said, "It was not on an acre of land."

Commissioner Graham said, "This is another way to kill the STVR rental market in this county, while trampling on everybodys' property rights who don't own at least an acre."

The June 5 vote came after months of discussion and long listening sessions of citizen comments.



Commissioner Shipley said the rentals disturbed the peace of many neighborhoods and posed a threat to resident safety.

Chairman Eversole at the time said it was an issue "that is not going away" and should best be settled at the state level.

Commissioner Helton on June 5 said he would not want a rental next to his house, but he said he also felt that homeowners had property rights.

If the new resolution passes, those already operating STVRs and those who had applied to do so would be "grandfathered in."

The commission last year put in rules that require annual inspections of STVRs and permits. Steps were taken to determine the exact number of STVRs operating out in the county.