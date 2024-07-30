Woman Says Her Luggage Was Taken From Nashville Airport To Chattanooga By Man Who Rode Shuttle

A Nashville woman said her luggage was stolen from the baggage area at the Nashville Airport and wound up in Chattanooga with the items taken from it, Nashville TV station WSMV reported.

Shannon DeLao told the station that, when she could not find her luggage, she tracked the American Airlines tag to Chattanooga.

She said the airport showed her a photo of her luggage on the Nashville Airport baggage carousel.

However, she said a man took a shuttle to and from Nashville-Chattanooga using an assumed name, and he got her luggage.

The station said Chattanooga Police confirmed that the woman's bag was found in a Chattanooga parking lot.

It was torn up and nothing was left inside.

Ms. DeLao told WSMV she was advised by Nashville Airport police this is the second time this same person has stolen luggage from the airport in the last two months.

The Nashville Airport released this statement:

“Our Department of Public Safety (DPS) works daily to execute our comprehensive security program. While the responsibility for checked baggage resides with individual airlines, Nashville International Airport (BNA) collaborates closely with its airline partners to ensure a secure travel experience for all its passengers. Additionally, BNA prioritizes passenger security with the presence of our DPS officers within baggage claim areas, throughout the terminal, and throughout all BNA property. We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for today and generations to come.”