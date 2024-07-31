Woman, 38, And Child Shot After They Get Out Of Car On Oakland Avenue

A 38-year-old woman and a child were shot after getting out of their car on Oakland Avenue on Tuesday night.

At 9 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4500 block of Oakland Avenue. While on the scene, CPD officers located the two victims with gunshot wounds.



Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported them to a local hospital, where they were listed as stable.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.