Woman, 38, And Child Shot After They Get Out Of Car On Oakland Avenue

  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024
A 38-year-old woman and a child were shot after getting out of their car on Oakland Avenue on Tuesday night.
 
At 9 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 4500 block of Oakland Avenue. While on the scene, CPD officers located the two victims with gunshot wounds. 

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded.  EMS transported them to a local hospital, where they were listed as stable. 

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

Police said, "The preliminary investigation reveals that the victims exited their car, where they heard gunshots before they were struck."

Man, 35, Shot At East Lake Courts After Altercation
A 35-year-old man was shot at East Lake Courts on Tuesday night. At 10:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 2200 block of E. 24th Street Court. While on the scene, CPD officers located the victim with gunshot wounds.

The Development Resource Center (DRC), situated at 1250 Market St., will reopen today (Wednesday). Officials said, "We thank our teams who worked diligently from home or temporary offices during this time."

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

