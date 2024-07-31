County Commission Nixes Portable Cement Plant Proposal

The County Commission on Wednesday declined to approve rezoning for a planned portable cement plant operation.

Only Commissioner Mike Chauncey was in favor.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said there was not opposition to the plan by Darrell Jones, of Guild, Tn., earlier because few neighbors were aware of the request. He said he began getting a large number of complaints after it was publicized.

Commissioner Shipley said there were concerns from numerous residents about traffic, including trucks coming in and out, and health concerns related to chemicals and dust.

The proposal on Igou Gap Road across from the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant was recommended for denial by the Planning Agency staff, but for approval by the Planning Commission.

Mr. Jones said a much larger amount of concrete was produced at the nuclear plant than would ever be produced by his operation.

He said a large number of homes were being built in the area, and a close supply of cement was needed.

Mr. Jones said the closest neighbor was 650 feet away, and it was an ideal site for the operation.