3 Charged In Connection With Death Of Woman Whose Remains Were Found Near Chattanooga VW

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Atlanta woman whose remains were found near the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant.

Maury-Ange Faith Martinez, who lived in Alpharetta, was reported missing in August 2023. Her remains were found in Chattanooga on Jan. 5 in a wooded area.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner used dental records to determine that the body was that of Ms. Martinez.

Charged with the felony of concealing a death were Allen Kerr, Sean Deshazer and Jasmine Craig. Kerr, 32, and Deshazer, 27, were already in jail on unrelated drug charges. Police said Ms. Craig was arrested in another jurisdiction.

Police had said the last known location for Ms. Martinez was near Powers Ferry Road. Her mother said the last time she saw her was when they went to dinner and then to the Barbie movie together last Aug. 17.

The mother, Anita Darling, reported her missing four days later.