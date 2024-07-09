Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON
4029 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM
1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE
1300 SIDECREEK WAY APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BROOKER, JASON LEMAR
1705 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
BUNN, KIMBERLY D
3939 APACHE TRL ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURNEY, BRYNAE TRESHOWN
1965 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
1932 ROSEBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ
612 D STREET ANDERSON, 29625
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN, DUSTIN WADE
5002 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA
4145 RINGGOLD ROAD APT 6A EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
JACOBS, NOAH M
1315 BARRY LN GALLATIN, 37066
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
LILES, LORA DIANE
4703 13TH AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
OTT, RYAN LEE
27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
OVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELL
8680 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, RANVEN SHANELL
2855 CAMPBELL BRIDGE ROAD LANE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SPEEDING
PEREZ, DAVID
2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE
4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOTELWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
3413 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, JOHN ERVIN
4117 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101621
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
1169 CHARLES ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
112 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE
111 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD
6611 WOODY COVE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
