Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON

4029 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BINFORD, TAHMELIA MARRIAM

1436 CYPRESS STREET CT HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023909

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE

1300 SIDECREEK WAY APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



BROOKER, JASON LEMAR

1705 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



BUNN, KIMBERLY D

3939 APACHE TRL ANTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BURNEY, BRYNAE TRESHOWN

1965 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

1932 ROSEBURG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ

612 D STREET ANDERSON, 29625

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GREEN, DUSTIN WADE

5002 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA

4145 RINGGOLD ROAD APT 6A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



JACOBS, NOAH M

1315 BARRY LN GALLATIN, 37066

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION



LILES, LORA DIANE

4703 13TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)OTT, RYAN LEE27 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFTOVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELL8680 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTOWENS, RANVEN SHANELL2855 CAMPBELL BRIDGE ROAD LANE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATESPEEDINGPEREZ, DAVID2404 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOTELWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE3413 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTEWART, JOHN ERVIN4117 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101621Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSTODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL1169 CHARLES ROAD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY112 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE111 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD6611 WOODY COVE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BROOKER, JASON LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/31/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT BUNN, KIMBERLY D

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/16/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BURNEY, BRYNAE TRESHOWN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/20/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/29/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GREEN, DUSTIN WADE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JACOBS, NOAH M

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/11/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) OTT, RYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/10/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OWENS, RANVEN SHANELL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPEEDING PEREZ, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/20/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/27/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEWART, JOHN ERVIN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/22/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/10/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/24/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/15/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/02/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



