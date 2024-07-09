Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, QUINTESSA SHAVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BLAYLOCK, URIEL ANNANIZE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BROOKER, JASON LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BUNN, KIMBERLY D
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/16/1964
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURNEY, BRYNAE TRESHOWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/20/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHATMAN, MORRIS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GANTT, DEANGELO SANCHEZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN, DUSTIN WADE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUBBARD, SHERQUILLA TA SHA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JACOBS, NOAH M
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/11/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR FELONY CONVICTION
MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
OTT, RYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT
OVERTON, WESLEY BRAZELL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OWENS, RANVEN SHANELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • SPEEDING
PEREZ, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/20/2000
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/27/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RATLIFF, SHARRIE LANICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, JOHN ERVIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/22/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
STODGELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/10/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, ALBERT LEROY
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/24/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/15/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALTERS, ZACHARY CHAD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/02/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY



