Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning

A duplex caught fire early Tuesday morning in East Ridge.East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire in a duplex at 183 Cecil Ln. in East Ridge at 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday.Upon arrival all occupants had self evacuated. Heavy smoke was reported coming from the second floor windows. One occupant was treated at the scene by EMS for smoke inhalation."Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack, locating the fire origin and extinguishing it," officials said.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Departments Investigation Division.Mutual Aid was requested from Chattanooga and Catoosa County to cover the city for any other calls during the fire.