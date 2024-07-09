Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain To Get Going On Old Town Sidewalks, Rehabbing Sewer Lines

  • Tuesday, July 9, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Council has approved a plan to finally get started on repairing and rebuilding sidewalks in the Old Town neighborhood.

The work has been on hold many years after a grant from Tennessee Department of Transportation was awarded for the project. The original scope of the work exceeded the amount of money that was allocated for the project  as requirements from the state and prices of materials and labor increased over the years. To restart the sidewalk project, Wesley Stokes, director of the public works department, has developed a plan to lower the scope of the work to fit the remaining amount of the money from the TDOT grant. Beginning this fall, the public works department will replace and repair the areas of walkways that are in the worst shape. The areas to be contracted out will be done in two to three years. 

Another big project that is about to begin is the Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority’s rehabilitation of Signal Mountain’s sewers to prevent inflow and infiltration into the sanitary sewer system. The work is scheduled to begin in mid-July and is expected to take 18 months from start to finish. The council has requested Mike Patrick, executive director of WWTA, to come to the next commission work session and give an overview of the project. The WWTA will also be asked to communicate with the citizens who will be impacted by the construction. 

The town is currently without a finance director and a human resources director. While those jobs are vacant, Town Manager Matt Trollinger has recommended  combining the two positions as an efficiency. To do this, a new job description was created and the pay grade was raised to 13 to attract and retain a highly qualified employee. The council approved the  new job description and advertising for the job will  begin this week.

The Signal Mountain Fire Department has used the First Due Fire Department Management application for documentation and record keeping for all functions of the department since July 2023. This includes incident response, equipment and apparatus inventory, maintenance, training, codes enforcement and community risk reduction activities. Renewal of the application was approved for 2024 at the cost of $15,382.

One of the activities that will be conducted by the Fire Department to increase safety is a CPR class for residents that will take place on July 27.

The town has revised and adopted an updated personnel policy that was originally created in 2008. It establishes guidelines and standards to incorporate expectations of professionalism of staff and to a high standard of conduct and service for town employees. Amendments to the old policy include revisions to sick leave accrual, jury or court duty leave and to the dress codes.

New consistent hours for the Signal Mountain recycling center have now been established. The facility will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There will be discussion in upcoming meetings whether the recycling committee’s job is done or if there is more work that group needs to work on.

Two appointments were made to the Signal Mountain Design Review Commission. Daniel Oakley and Derek Greene will both serve on the commission until the end of December 2026.

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Mayor Hopeful Next Chattanooga Police Chief Will Be From Within The Department
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
Signal Mountain To Get Going On Old Town Sidewalks, Rehabbing Sewer Lines
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
Judge Says Hixson "Pillar Of The Community" Would Be Alive Except For Illegal Immigrant
Judge Says Hixson "Pillar Of The Community" Would Be Alive Except For Illegal Immigrant
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
2023-24 Tennessee Athletics Year in Review
  • Sports
  • 7/9/2024
Breaking News
100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City
  • 7/9/2024

One hundred single family homes and 87 townhomes are planned near the Tennessee River by the old Dixie Mill site. The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning of the ... more

Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
  • 7/9/2024

A duplex caught fire early Tuesday morning in East Ridge. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire in a duplex at 183 Cecil ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Breaking News
State Agency Looking Into Death Of Pilgrim Pride Worker At Chattanooga Plant
  • 7/8/2024
Planning Commission Approves Trio Of 20-Story Buildings At Eureka Foundry Site
Planning Commission Approves Trio Of 20-Story Buildings At Eureka Foundry Site
  • 7/8/2024
Chickamauga Lock To Have Temporary Closures For Underwater Repairs
  • 7/8/2024
Arraignment Set Friday For Former Police Chief Murphy In Criminal Court
Arraignment Set Friday For Former Police Chief Murphy In Criminal Court
  • 7/8/2024
State Comptroller Says County Commissioner Mackey Received $27,382 In "Questionable Reimbursements"
State Comptroller Says County Commissioner Mackey Received $27,382 In "Questionable Reimbursements"
  • 7/8/2024
Opinion
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
  • 7/8/2024
Democrats In Chaos
  • 7/8/2024
Trump Team Tactics And Changes To The Republican Platform
  • 7/9/2024
Is Hazelwood Even A True Conservative?
  • 7/9/2024
Once Again, Lies And Dishonesty
  • 7/8/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
  • 7/8/2024
Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List
Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List
  • 7/9/2024
2023-24 Tennessee Athletics Year in Review
  • 7/9/2024
Chattanooga Area Golfers Competing In Tennessee State Open
Chattanooga Area Golfers Competing In Tennessee State Open
  • 7/8/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Steve Sloan’s High School Days Through Friend Steve Gibson
John Shearer: Remembering Steve Sloan’s High School Days Through Friend Steve Gibson
  • 7/8/2024
Happenings
ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission – A Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission – A Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
  • 7/9/2024
Doug Daugherty: Bike Gangs Of Brainerd, Circa 1960
  • 7/9/2024
3rd Annual Veteran's Dog Days Of Summer Event Set For Aug. 24
  • 7/9/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Has Old-World Style Paintings Exhibit By Hunter Eddy
Shuptrine’s Gallery Has Old-World Style Paintings Exhibit By Hunter Eddy
  • 7/9/2024
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
  • 7/9/2024
Entertainment
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
  • 7/8/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
  • 7/5/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
  • 7/5/2024
Opinion
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
  • 7/8/2024
Democrats In Chaos
  • 7/8/2024
Trump Team Tactics And Changes To The Republican Platform
  • 7/9/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Local Financial Institutions Join To Promote Healthy Credit With 720 Literacy Program Event July 19
  • 7/9/2024
Chattanooga – A Great Place For Business
Chattanooga – A Great Place For Business
  • 7/9/2024
18 Traffic Deaths Reported Over The Independence Holiday Travel Period
  • 7/9/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Integrate Counseling Services Celebrates Anniversary
  • 7/8/2024
A Step Ahead Chattanooga Presents Decades Silent Disco
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Outdoors
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
  • 7/3/2024
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
  • 7/9/2024
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
  • 7/9/2024
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
  • 7/8/2024
Obituaries
Simon William Myers
Simon William Myers
  • 7/9/2024
Sam Hugh Harlin, Jr.
Sam Hugh Harlin, Jr.
  • 7/9/2024
James Melvin Stakely
James Melvin Stakely
  • 7/9/2024