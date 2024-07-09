Mayor Hopeful Next Chattanooga Police Chief Will Be From Within The Department

Mayor Tim Kelly is hopeful of finding the next Chattanooga Police chief from within the department, Chief of Staff Jermaine Freeman said Tuesday.

He said the job has been posted in the wake of the sudden resignation of Chief Celeste Murphy of Atlanta and her indictment the next day on charges relating to her residency.

Mr. Freeman said the mayor "will thoughtfully consider all candidates," but focus in on a local choice.

He also said that members of a Community Advisor Board will be announced soon.

Mr. Freeman said the board will help interview and evaluate chief candidates.

The panel is to include members of the police unions, the rank and file, and non-sworn CPD personnel as well as from the diverse community, community leaders, and business leaders.

Mr. Freeman called the selection "a critical hire," saying public safety is "the bedrock of the community."

