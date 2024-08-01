Slater, Daugherty, Schaffer, Hadden, Black Win School Board Races

Incumbents Ben Daugherty and Jill Black were winners in county school board races along with newcomers Steve Slater, Jodi Schaffer and Felice Hadden in Thursday's election.
Ms. Black, Democratic incumbent, led in early returns before falling behind to Republican Ford, who has long been the administrative aide to the school board. However, Ms. Black, of Lookout Mountain, pulled back ahead in late returns.
Mr. Slater was the choice of longtime school board member Rhonda Thurman, who did not run again.
With all 92 precincts reporting, it was:
District 1
Steve Slater (R) 2,849
Tammy Barnes (D) 812
District 2
Ben Daugherty (R) 3,356
Crystal Boehm (I) 2,274
District 7
Jodi Schaffer (R) 2,015
David Sean Kelman (I) 1,467
District 10
Felice Hadden (R) 1,633
Angie Stone Jackson (D) 849
District 11
Jill Black (D) 1,829
Sherrie Guinn Ford (R) 1,692