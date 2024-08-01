Slater, Daugherty, Schaffer, Hadden, Black Win School Board Races

Incumbents Ben Daugherty and Jill Black were winners in county school board races along with newcomers Steve Slater, Jodi Schaffer and Felice Hadden in Thursday's election.

Ms. Black, Democratic incumbent, led in early returns before falling behind to Republican Ford, who has long been the administrative aide to the school board. However, Ms. Black, of Lookout Mountain, pulled back ahead in late returns.

Mr. Slater was the choice of longtime school board member Rhonda Thurman, who did not run again.

With all 92 precincts reporting, it was:

District 1

Steve Slater (R) 2,849

Tammy Barnes (D) 812

District 2

Ben Daugherty (R) 3,356

Crystal Boehm (I) 2,274

District 7

Jodi Schaffer (R) 2,015

David Sean Kelman (I) 1,467

District 10

Felice Hadden (R) 1,633

Angie Stone Jackson (D) 849

District 11

Jill Black (D) 1,829

Sherrie Guinn Ford (R) 1,692