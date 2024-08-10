Chattanooga's Olivia Reeves Takes Olympic Gold

Chattanoogan Olivia Reeves on Friday night captured the first Olympic gold medal in weightlifting for the U.S. in 24 years.

She is also the youngest U.S. weight lifter to win an Olympic gold medal since 1956.

The current UTC student and former Notre Dame School student was watched by fellow college students as she performed at the Olympics in Paris.

The 21-year-old, who trains in a local gym, lifted 117kg (390 pounds) in the snatch and 145kg (320 pounds) in the clean and jerk.

Her total of 262kg defeated Mari Sánchez of Colombia by five kilos.

The Chattanoogan was quoted in The Guardian as saying, “I dedicate this medal to everybody who had a hand in helping me get here - my coach, my family, my gym. It takes a village to get here, and I’m truly blessed and grateful for those who have helped me get here.

“I’ve heard the national anthem before. I’ve been on the podium before. But this is the Olympics, and to be here, be the Olympic champion hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m not quite sure, but I’m trying to process it.”