Home Destroyed And 4 Pets Perish In House Fire In Sale Creek Saturday Night

A home in Sale Creek was destroyed and four pets were lost as a result of a fire Saturday night.A 911 dispatcher received a call late Saturday night from a woman in distress that her home was on fire. Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded at 10:25 p.m. to 424 Detour Road for a reported residential fire with possible entrapment.Units arrived on scene, advising there was a single-story residence approximately 50 percent involved with heavy fire showing in the rear of the structure.The homeowner advised fire personnel that everyone was out of the home.Fire personnel conducted an offensive interior attack.Homeowners were evaluated by Hamilton County EMS and there were no transports from the scene. HCEMS medic 2 and a supervisor remained on scene for any potential injuries to first responders.The fire was under control around 11 p.m.The family lost three dogs and one kitten. Family heirlooms and keepsakes were able to be recovered and provided to the family. Sale Creek fire officials report the home is a total loss.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by HCSO.The American Red Cross was requested to care for the two adults and their emergency needs. Rhea County Fire Department was requested to the scene for additional manpower.