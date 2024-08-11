Latest Headlines

East Ridge Animal Shelter Opening Soon; Multi-Purpose Pavilion Is Next

  • Sunday, August 11, 2024
  • Gail Perry

As one large project in East Ridge is being finished, another is already beginning. A walk-through with the contractor and architect to create a punch list has already taken place for the new East Ridge Animal Shelter, said City Manager Scott Miller. He said the building is now considered to be substantially complete. The next step will be to move in fixtures and furniture and then the animals.

The first event to celebrate its opening will be on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the East Ridge Community Center. It will be a family friendly event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and the $75 adoption fees for the animals will be waived. The shelter will open to the public in September after Labor Day.

The next big project being undertaken by the city is building a new multi-purpose pavilion. Advertising for bids will begin Sunday and the plan is to open them on Sept. 10. Bids will be reviewed until Sept. 24. Construction is expected to begin mid-October and go until the end of the month.

Close behind the pavilion will be the expansion to the East Ridge Community Center. Plans are to start construction on it in April 2025.

Early this year, bids were received to build a pedestrian/mountain bike trail on vacant property in Camp Jordan.  Bids were opened in April by the Parks and Recreation Department and the low bid was approved by the council. Recently, that company rescinded their bid. After going back to the second lowest bidder, Lumberjacks, Parks and Recreation Director Shawnna Skiles confirmed that their bid price of $38,488 was still good, and that company was approved to do the work.

Bids for various equipment and supplies for maintenance of the baseball and softball fields in the city for fiscal year 2024-2025 were also put out to bid. The bids were awarded to the companies based on the lowest bid per item. The winning bids went to one of four companies, River City Athletics Fields, BSN Sports, River City Athletics Fields and Liberty Apparel, depending on item prices submitted.

The future of the old McBrien School on Tombras Avenue is still unknown, but the city is required to remove any asbestos found in the building regardless if it is remodeled or torn down. An assessment has been done by S&ME for asbestos and also for lead-based paint used in the structure. The paint results were below the level needed for removal but asbestos abatement and monitoring will be needed for tiles and insulation. The council approve spending up to $20,000 for that work.

A budget amendment was approved on first reading. It was needed to provide the down payment of $1 million for the new fire truck that is being bought. When the vehicle is delivered a decision will be make whether to pay the reminder from the fund balance or do a bond issue when it comes in. The building and codes department will also be getting a used pickup truck after the city manager was given approval for the purchase.

East Ridge is one of only two cities in CARTA’s service area that has taken advantage of paratransit services for the city’s residents.  The service, known as Care-A-Van from CARTA, provides transportation to senior and handicapped citizens with the city picking up the majority of the cost. CARTA has notified the city that costs have increased and it can no longer maintain the current rates. The cost of a one-way trip will increase from $10 to $20. The commissioners agreed to pay $17.50 of that amount with the resident paying $2.50. The cost of a round trip will increase from $20 to $40 per trip with the city paying $35 and the resident paying $5. City Manager Miller said that since 2023, citizens of East Ridge have had over 278 trips. CARTA has said that the actual cost per trip at this time is $45. The new prices will go into effect immediately after passage of the resolution was approved by the council.

After the first reading of an ordinance proposed to amend the city’s sign ordinance regarding lighting and store front display regulations, the motion to pass it was tabled in response to the concerns from business and property owners. They recognized that there would be unintended consequences with the original proposals. Since the first reading multiple proposals were drafted and considered until Thursday night when the first reading passed unanimously for a version that drew no opposition. It will not be in effect until a second reading has been approved.

 

 

