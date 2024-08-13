Lou Ziebold Announces Candidacy For Walden Alderman

Lou Ziebold announced his candidacy for Walden Alderman with an election date set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

His campaign said, "Mr. Ziebold brings a wealth of experience, dedication and commitment to community service as he welcomes meaningful progress for the Town of Walden.



"Mr. Ziebold’s degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State helped hone the skills that would later define his career of leading businesses forward. He worked with companies including DuPont, SI Corporation, TN Rand and AstroTurf, leading teams through strategic vision, building relationships and teamwork.

His entrepreneurial spirit culminated in the acquisition and expansion of Southeastern Tool & Design, a company he owned and operated until he retired in 2019."Since moving to the Town of Walden in 2001, Lou and his wife Mary Lee raised their three children – Louie, Sarah, and Lauren – in a community they deeply cherish. Now a proud grandfather of three, Lou Ziebold commits to ensuring a bright future for all families who proudly call Walden home."Lou’s dedication is evident through his active involvement in local organizations, like president of the St. Augustine Catholic Church Parish Council, board member of the Pursuit of Happiness and previous member of Walden’s Planning Commission."Mary Lee Ziebold also served as director of Signal Mountain Social Services for 14 years and currently serves as a board member.Mr. Ziebold said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the citizens of Walden by working with our board of mayor and alderman to enhance our community and improve our planned town center, while still preserving our small-town feel.”