Signal Mountain Focusing On Use Of Native Plants, Eradicating Invasives

An ordinance that was passed at Signal Mountain’s Monday night council meeting was met with enthusiasm by the council members. They have long, advocated for the use of native vegetation on town-owned property as has the town’s tree board and parks and recreation department who all worked together to create the ordinance. It is aimed at promoting sustainable landscapes by choosing plants that are native to Eastern Tennessee.

Council members said these plants will restore biodiversity and support native pollinators. Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions, which minimizes maintenance costs and the need for chemical applications.

Public and private landowners will all be encouraged to also eradicate invasive and exotic species and these plants will be prohibited on all property owned by the town. There are some conditions specified in the new ordinance that will allow the use of non-natives including places such as athletic fields, lawns, planters, hanging baskets and community gardens.

Signal Mountain’s personnel policy adopted in 2008 has been revised and updated to establish guidelines and standards of professionalism for staff. The policy was updated at the July 8 meeting and at that time revisions were made to sick leave accrual, jury and court duty leave and to the dress codes. At the Monday meeting additional revisions were made after the policy had been reviewed by the Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) along with recommendations from Signal Mountain staff.

The version of the ordinance that had passed on first reading will not be pursued for a second reading, said Town Attorney Harry Cash. Instead, the newly revised ordinance was passed on first reading Monday night and will be on the following agenda for a second reading. One of the newest revisions to the employee personnel handbook involves expectations for staff include reporting of sexual harassment.

On Monday, a budget amendment for the general fund was made retroactively for fiscal year 2023-2024. The overall effect of the increases and decreases in the fund resulted in the budgeted deficit being erased and resulted in a modest surplus of $160,000 at the end of the fiscal year. The budget amendment passed unanimously without discussion taking place at the meeting.

An accountant from MG Consultant Group has been Signal Mountain’s acting interim CMFO since Jennifer Broomfield resigned. The monthly financial report shows that the town had $9.6 million total revenue for the year, which exceeded the budgeted amount. There was also $9.4 million in expenses, which was less than the budgeted amount of $9.8 million. This report is available to see by asking City Manager Matt Trollinger, or by emailing any of the council members.

Mr. Trollinger said he expects to be interviewing two candidates for the open CMFO position soon.

Improvements are planned for the interior of the Signal Mountain Library that will be funded by Friends of the Library. The library’s roof will also be repaired after a leak was detected as the result from storm damage, said Mr. Trollinger. And two new police cruisers have been delivered and are now in service, said the city manager.