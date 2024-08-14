Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge

The time has been extended for attorneys to apply for appointment by the County Commission to fill the seat in General Sessions Court that Judge Alex McVeagh will be vacating.

Officials said the required notice did not make it into the Sunday Chattanooga Times Free Press as required. It was said that the notice "did not get to the right department."

The new deadline to apply is next Monday at 3 p.m.

The deadline for Commissioners to submit their top five choices will now be Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The choices will be tabulated and the top six will be interviewed by the full Commission next Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Some commissioners have begun conducting private interviews with applicants.

The appointment will be made by the Commission on Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The new judge will be sworn in the following Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Judge McVeagh will be sworn in on Sept. 1 to the Circuit Court judge, Division III, seat that was given up by Judge Marie Williams.

The appointee will serve until the August 2026 general election.

The winner of that election will serve until 2030, which is when the McVeagh term is set to expire.