Latest Headlines

Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar

  • Thursday, August 15, 2024
Kristijian Mrkonjic
Kristijian Mrkonjic
A Criminal Court jury for the second time has found Kristijian Mrkonjic guilty of first-degree murder in a killing outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway.
 
The conviction on all charges on Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson carries a life prison sentence.
 
Mrkonjic was first convicted in a trial in July 2023.
 
Both sides agreed to a retrial due to questions about one witness's testimony.
 
In the first trial, the lone defense witness testified that a group at the former club on Lee Highway were "over-excited" and threatening to "beat the white boy's a--" just before Mrkonjic fired at two people at the bar parking lot.

Eric Grant and Marking Vaughn, who were standing close together, were each hit nine times, and the 32-year-old Grant died.
 
There were 13 shots fired in all with many of the bullets striking both men.
Vaughn survived and testified at the trial.

Police said Mrkonjic sped away at speeds up to 130 mph in his gray Dodge Ram, and he was in Atlanta for five days before going into custody.

Police earlier said the killing came after a heated argument between Mrkonjic and Grant over a woman "that they both had a relationship with."

Police said Grant challenged Mrkonjic to a fight, but Mrkonjic told him, "Nah, m----- f-----, you're gonna die." Police said he then pulled out a .45 and began firing.

The defense witness, at the first trial, said he went to the Skyzoo about 1:30 a.m. in the incident he recalls as "two days before Memorial Day" in 2021.

He said he parked near Mrkonjic and went over to talk with him. He said they made plans to meet at the Waffle House to get something to eat. He said Mrkonjic's girlfriend was among those slated to go with them.

The witness said the club was letting out about 2:20 a.m. when Grant and others started toward Mrkonjic. He said they were "griping" and appeared ready for a "ruckus." He said they intended they "were going to do something to him."

He told the jury in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson, "It was wild. They were over-excited." He said, "I'm thinking I'm in trouble. It's time to go." He said he had gotten over near his car when the shots broke out.

Prosecutors said some of the shots that hit the two men were in the back. The gun used during the incident has never been found.

Eric Grant was a 2007 graduate of Tyner High School and continued at Tennessee State University. He was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.

The notorious bar has since been acquired by the Chattanooga Airport and torn down.
Latest Headlines
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2024
Area Football Coaches Preview Upcoming Season At Media Day
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/15/2024
13 Attorneys Vying For General Sessions Court Judge Opening
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Municipal Races Set For Nov. 5 Election
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots
Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Breaking News
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
  • 8/15/2024

A Criminal Court jury for the second time has found Kristijian Mrkonjic guilty of first-degree murder in a killing outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway. The conviction on all charges ... more

Newly Weds Foods, LLC To Expand In Bradley County, Creating 40 New Jobs
  • 8/15/2024

Newly Weds Foods, LLC officials announced today the company’s plans to expand its current base in Cleveland. The company is in the process of investing more than $2 million and creating ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, ROBERT EMILIO 8366 OLD LEE HIGHWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
Federal Prison Terms Handed Out In Drug, Gun Cases
  • 8/14/2024
Improvements Continuing At The Commons On Lookout Mountain
  • 8/14/2024
HCSO Investigating School Threat Made By Student At Brown Middle School
  • 8/14/2024
Texas Man Who Took Off With 15-Year-Old East Tennessee Girl Gets 10-Year Sentence
  • 8/14/2024
Time Extended To Apply For General Sessions Court Judge
  • 8/14/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Opportunity of History - The Legacy of Chattanooga
  • 8/15/2024
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Vote For Allison Gorman
  • 8/15/2024
Let's Amplify The Teacher's Voice In Education
  • 8/15/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Sports
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
  • 8/15/2024
Lookouts Split Double Header With Trash Pandas
  • 8/15/2024
Vols Running Backs Grow And Evolve Through Camp
  • 8/15/2024
Herrington’s Ace Highlights U.S. Amateur Win; Engle Also Advances
Herrington’s Ace Highlights U.S. Amateur Win; Engle Also Advances
  • 8/14/2024
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
  • 8/14/2024
Happenings
MainStreet Cruise-In Is Aug. 24
MainStreet Cruise-In Is Aug. 24
  • 8/15/2024
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 8/14/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
  • 8/14/2024
Jerry Summers: Just A Medal - Or Is It?
Jerry Summers: Just A Medal - Or Is It?
  • 8/15/2024
Book Review: "The Little White Bunny Gets A Name"
Book Review: "The Little White Bunny Gets A Name"
  • 8/15/2024
Entertainment
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
  • 8/15/2024
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
  • 8/14/2024
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
  • 8/13/2024
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/13/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
  • 8/12/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Opportunity of History - The Legacy of Chattanooga
  • 8/15/2024
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Vote For Allison Gorman
  • 8/15/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge
  • 8/12/2024
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Business
TNECD Announces Nearly $3 million In Funding Through The Transportation Network Growth Opportunity Initiative
TNECD Announces Nearly $3 million In Funding Through The Transportation Network Growth Opportunity Initiative
  • 8/15/2024
Georgia’s Labor Force Over 5 Million Strong, But More Jobs Are Needed To Keep Unemployment Low
  • 8/15/2024
KraftCPAs Names Chris Hight Chief Manager
  • 8/15/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
  • 8/15/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 8/14/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 8-14
  • 8/15/2024
Student Scene
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
  • 8/14/2024
80 Students Named To Chattanooga State's Dean's List
  • 8/14/2024
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
TBR Approves Cleveland State Faculty Promotions And Tenure
  • 8/14/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center To Offer Take It To Heart Program
Hamilton Medical Center To Offer Take It To Heart Program
  • 8/14/2024
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Announces Cassidy Kemp As Chattanooga Program Director
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Announces Cassidy Kemp As Chattanooga Program Director
  • 8/13/2024
The Health Department’s Step ONE Program Accepting Teaching Garden Grant Applications Through Sept. 20
  • 8/12/2024
Memories
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
  • 8/10/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 8/13/2024
Kayak Angler Drowns On Watauga River; Identified As Brandon Nave Of Wautauga, Tn.
  • 8/12/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21-22
  • 8/8/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lessons We Could Learn From The Summer Olympics
Bob Tamasy: Lessons We Could Learn From The Summer Olympics
  • 8/15/2024
Series On The End Times/Last Days Continues Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/14/2024
Rhonda and Mark Gilliland To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/12/2024
Obituaries
Jo Anna Carpenter
  • 8/15/2024
Rufus “June” Stargell, Jr.
Rufus “June” Stargell, Jr.
  • 8/15/2024
N. Jean Hankins
N. Jean Hankins
  • 8/15/2024