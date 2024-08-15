Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar

A Criminal Court jury for the second time has found Kristijian Mrkonjic guilty of first-degree murder in a killing outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway.

The conviction on all charges on Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson carries a life prison sentence.

Mrkonjic was first convicted in a trial in July 2023.

Both sides agreed to a retrial due to questions about one witness's testimony.

In the first trial, the lone defense witness testified that a group at the former club on Lee Highway were "over-excited" and threatening to "beat the white boy's a--" just before Mrkonjic fired at two people at the bar parking lot.



Eric Grant and Marking Vaughn, who were standing close together, were each hit nine times, and the 32-year-old Grant died.

There were 13 shots fired in all with many of the bullets striking both men.



Police said Mrkonjic sped away at speeds up to 130 mph in his gray Dodge Ram, and he was in Atlanta for five days before going into custody.



Police earlier said the killing came after a heated argument between Mrkonjic and Grant over a woman "that they both had a relationship with."



Police said Grant challenged Mrkonjic to a fight, but Mrkonjic told him, "Nah, m----- f-----, you're gonna die." Police said he then pulled out a .45 and began firing.



The defense witness, at the first trial, said he went to the Skyzoo about 1:30 a.m. in the incident he recalls as "two days before Memorial Day" in 2021.



He said he parked near Mrkonjic and went over to talk with him. He said they made plans to meet at the Waffle House to get something to eat. He said Mrkonjic's girlfriend was among those slated to go with them.



The witness said the club was letting out about 2:20 a.m. when Grant and others started toward Mrkonjic. He said they were "griping" and appeared ready for a "ruckus." He said they intended they "were going to do something to him."



He told the jury in the courtroom of Judge Boyd Patterson, "It was wild. They were over-excited." He said, "I'm thinking I'm in trouble. It's time to go." He said he had gotten over near his car when the shots broke out.



Prosecutors said some of the shots that hit the two men were in the back. The gun used during the incident has never been found.



Eric Grant was a 2007 graduate of Tyner High School and continued at Tennessee State University. He was a member of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church.



The notorious bar has since been acquired by the Chattanooga Airport and torn down.