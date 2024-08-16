Man Wanted For 2011 Murder Is Brought Back From Mexico To Face Charges

A man wanted for a 2011 homicide has been booked into the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Jose Angel Hernandez was taken into custody by Mexican authorities in Matamoros, Mexico, turned over to the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Mexico City, and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Hernandez was booked Friday evening on active warrants for first-degree murder.

Hernandez’s charges are in connection to the homicide of Jeimy Baquero who was found dead in a residence in the 4100 block of Shady Oaks Drive in August of 2011.

The arrest of Hernandez is the result of a collaboration between the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, United States Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and Mexican authorities.