Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, August 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARKSDALE, MICHAEL DEANGELO 
1214 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CHILD NEGLECT

BRADFORD, JAIME NICOLE 
902 BOMAR ST LAFAYETTE, 307283113 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

BROWN, RONNIE LEE 
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023830 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
118 BELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CAL, ERVIN L 
1960 ACER CIR Chattanooga, 374061569 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE 
5501 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ESCAPE)

CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE 
2603 EAST 45TH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST

CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE 
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY 
5540 HERMAN LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FRITTS, CHRISTINA 
3082 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBERRY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF A FIREARM

GONZALEZ, OLIVIA MAE 
20 MASON DRIVE APT 1113 CHATTANOOGA, 374156669 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY 
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRILL, CARSON AARON 
5731 SCOTT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HERNANDEZ, JOSE ANGEL 
NELHM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER

HEUSEN, RONALD JAMES 
201 BRYANT AVE DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON 
2002 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064517 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, MARK DANIEL 
411 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOANG, LOI DAI 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER 
310 CHICKAMAUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE 
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON 
1315 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI

LONG, DEREK ALEXANDER 
703 SNOW STREET CHATANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY 
2445 5th Ave Chattanooga, 374071104 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL 
1508 ALTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR

MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL 
4803 GENERAL THOMAS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, ERVYON J 
200 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114861 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ZACKARY JOEL 
8506 WOODRIDGE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS 
COMMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOWMAN, BRANDON CHAD 
200 POWDER PORT BALDKINOB, 72101 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PALACIOS, ESTEBAN JOSE 
550 COUNTY ROAD 804 ETOWAH, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASLEY, WILLIAM 
6213 TALLEDGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

RAYMOND, TRENT A 
145 IVY ROW LANE #19 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REDDEN, MICKEL DWIGHT 
1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RICHARDSON, COREYUN D 
4716 TARPONTRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROSS, DERRICK 
3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM 
11231 MCGILL RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SEM, JOE SANGHA 
1901 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(VOP)

SINCLAIR, KODI LILITH 
1312 17TH ST APT 1099 DENVER, 80202 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIZEMORE, CODY RYAN 
375 VIRGINIA ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMALLEY, PARRISH ROYAL 
41 FARMDALE COURT JONESBORO, 30238 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE 
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE 
1706 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063911 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITE, AMANDA ROSE 
1880 COLBERT HOLLARD RD ROCK SPRING, 37390 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN 
200 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WOLFE, DEREK WILLIAM 
121 SHADOW GLENN DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

