Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARKSDALE, MICHAEL DEANGELO
1214 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CHILD NEGLECT
BRADFORD, JAIME NICOLE
902 BOMAR ST LAFAYETTE, 307283113
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
BROWN, RONNIE LEE
1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023830
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
118 BELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CAL, ERVIN L
1960 ACER CIR Chattanooga, 374061569
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
5501 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ESCAPE)
CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
2603 EAST 45TH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY
5540 HERMAN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FRITTS, CHRISTINA
3082 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBERRY
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF A FIREARM
GONZALEZ, OLIVIA MAE
20 MASON DRIVE APT 1113 CHATTANOOGA, 374156669
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRILL, CARSON AARON
5731 SCOTT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HERNANDEZ, JOSE ANGEL
NELHM ROAD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
HEUSEN, RONALD JAMES
201 BRYANT AVE DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON
2002 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064517
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, MARK DANIEL
411 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOANG, LOI DAI
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER
310 CHICKAMAUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON
1315 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI
LONG, DEREK ALEXANDER
703 SNOW STREET CHATANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
2445 5th Ave Chattanooga, 374071104
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
1508 ALTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR
MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL
4803 GENERAL THOMAS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, ERVYON J
200 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114861
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, ZACKARY JOEL
8506 WOODRIDGE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
COMMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NOWMAN, BRANDON CHAD
200 POWDER PORT BALDKINOB, 72101
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PALACIOS, ESTEBAN JOSE
550 COUNTY ROAD 804 ETOWAH, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PASLEY, WILLIAM
6213 TALLEDGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
RAYMOND, TRENT A
145 IVY ROW LANE #19 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REDDEN, MICKEL DWIGHT
1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RICHARDSON, COREYUN D
4716 TARPONTRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSS, DERRICK
3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
11231 MCGILL RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SEM, JOE SANGHA
1901 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(VOP)
SINCLAIR, KODI LILITH
1312 17TH ST APT 1099 DENVER, 80202
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIZEMORE, CODY RYAN
375 VIRGINIA ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMALLEY, PARRISH ROYAL
41 FARMDALE COURT JONESBORO, 30238
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE
HOMELESS DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINO
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
1706 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063911
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
1880 COLBERT HOLLARD RD ROCK SPRING, 37390
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN
200 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WOLFE, DEREK WILLIAM
121 SHADOW GLENN DRIVE NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADFORD, JAIME NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ESCAPE)
|
|CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DISMUKE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/30/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FRITTS, CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBERRY
- CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF A FIREARM
|
|GONZALEZ, OLIVIA MAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/03/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
|
|GREEN, KA YUN MARKUL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRILL, CARSON AARON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HERNANDEZ, JOSE ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER
|
|HILL, MARK DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOANG, LOI DAI
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/28/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/12/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI
|
|LONG, DEREK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/11/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, ERVYON J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/29/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, ZACKARY JOEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NOWMAN, BRANDON CHAD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARKER, COREY BLANE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/21/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PASLEY, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)
|
|RAYMOND, TRENT A
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, COREYUN D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/11/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROSS, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/05/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/02/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SEM, JOE SANGHA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(VOP)
|
|SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHOWERS, CAMERON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SINCLAIR, KODI LILITH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIZEMORE, CODY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/20/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, AMANDA ROSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WOLFE, DEREK WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|