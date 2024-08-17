Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARKSDALE, MICHAEL DEANGELO

1214 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CHILD NEGLECT



BRADFORD, JAIME NICOLE

902 BOMAR ST LAFAYETTE, 307283113

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT



BROWN, RONNIE LEE

1208 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023830

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

118 BELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CAL, ERVIN L

1960 ACER CIR Chattanooga, 374061569

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE

5501 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ESCAPE)



CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE

2603 EAST 45TH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST



CHRISTOPHER, MARCELL DWHITE

730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY

5540 HERMAN LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FRITTS, CHRISTINA

3082 PORCH ROCK RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBERRY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF A FIREARM



GONZALEZ, OLIVIA MAE

20 MASON DRIVE APT 1113 CHATTANOOGA, 374156669

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC



GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

1508 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRILL, CARSON AARON

5731 SCOTT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HERNANDEZ, JOSE ANGEL

NELHM ROAD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER



HEUSEN, RONALD JAMES

201 BRYANT AVE DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HICKS, WESLEY LEBRON

2002 HARDY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064517

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HILL, MARK DANIEL

411 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOANG, LOI DAI

HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER

310 CHICKAMAUGA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE

4030 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON

1315 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI



LONG, DEREK ALEXANDER

703 SNOW STREET CHATANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

2445 5th Ave Chattanooga, 374071104

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL

1508 ALTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

(VOP) FAILURE TO APPEAR



MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL

4803 GENERAL THOMAS APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, ERVYON J

200 S SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114861

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORGAN, ZACKARY JOEL

8506 WOODRIDGE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

COMMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NOWMAN, BRANDON CHAD

200 POWDER PORT BALDKINOB, 72101

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



PALACIOS, ESTEBAN JOSE

550 COUNTY ROAD 804 ETOWAH, 37311

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PASLEY, WILLIAM

6213 TALLEDGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)



RAYMOND, TRENT A

145 IVY ROW LANE #19 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REDDEN, MICKEL DWIGHT

1103 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RICHARDSON, COREYUN D

4716 TARPONTRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROSS, DERRICK

3708 CARL WHITE PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

11231 MCGILL RD.

Here are the mug shots:

AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADFORD, JAIME NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT CASTLE, TAYLOR DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ESCAPE) CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST CONNER, LAUREL BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DISMUKE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/30/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FRITTS, CHRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/06/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBERRY

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF A FIREARM GONZALEZ, OLIVIA MAE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/03/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC GREEN, KA YUN MARKUL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GREEN, MIKE ANTONAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRILL, CARSON AARON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HERNANDEZ, JOSE ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER HILL, MARK DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HOANG, LOI DAI

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/28/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUGHES, BRANDON LEE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/12/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF A FI LONG, DEREK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/11/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING MCDOWELL, TYRONE DENZELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORE, ERVYON J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/29/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ZACKARY JOEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/31/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NOWMAN, BRANDON CHAD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PARKER, COREY BLANE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/21/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PASLEY, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/24/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY) RAYMOND, TRENT A

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RICHARDSON, COREYUN D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/11/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROSS, DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/05/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/02/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SEM, JOE SANGHA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/09/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE(VOP) SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHOWERS, CAMERON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SINCLAIR, KODI LILITH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/09/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIZEMORE, CODY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/20/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITE, AMANDA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/08/1968

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WOLFE, DEREK WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/16/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





